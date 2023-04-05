From His Majesty Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah Ibni Almarhum Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Al-Musta'in Billah, Yang di-Pertuan Agong of Malaysia

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency,

We, together with the Queen, extend our sincerest congratulations and best wishes to You on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Malaysia and the Republic of Azerbaijan since April 5, 1993.

Malaysia and Azerbaijan have had close sincere relations in broad areas of cooperation based on shared values principle with respect to the issues of mutual respect and interest during the past 30 years.

We wholeheartedly believe that cooperation between our states will expand in the years to come and span new areas of bilateral relations for the prosperity of our countries and peoples.

Availing ourselves of the opportunity, we wish Your Excellency good health and welfare, as well as our peoples continued peace, progress and prosperity.

His Majesty Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah Ibni Almarhum Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Al-Musta'in Billah

Yang di-Pertuan Agong of Malaysia