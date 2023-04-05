Pen Scratching Poets: Art and Poems Brought to Life

In the book Pen Scratching Poets, Marilyn and Paul Wassmann bring readers inside their household through poetry and art.
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- People go through life encountering a variety of people that end up becoming mere faces and names from distant recollections owing to distance or circumstance. When it comes to individuals, one thing is certain: family is one of those things that can’t be shaken no matter the distance or the scenario. Family could be a constant source of inspiration and strength during tough times, and may provide encouragement and support when one may need it.
Marilyn Wassmann and her husband, Paul Wassmann, wrote a little, wonderfully illustrated book "Pen Scratching Poets" as an homage to Marilyn's family of poets and artists. The beginning of the book is taken from the author's poem Pen Scratches, which is dedicated to her grandmother. Throughout the whole book, there are poems and pieces of art that were inspired by memories of Marilyn Wassmann's life that she shared with her family. It tells the tale of several generations of family members who expressed their thoughts and feelings via art and poetry in order for later generations to understand them and recognize the parallels and differences between modern society and prior generations. As a consequence, they may compare and make notes about how life must have been then.
The lyrical narratives that Marilyn Wassmann and her family included in this compilation demonstrate to readers her dedication to and work put into it. They carefully and wonderfully weave together various poems and limericks into a symphony that looks too effortless with the aid of illustrations and photographs that demonstrate their extraordinary abilities and ability. Through poems and illustrations, readers get the chance to fully immerse themselves in their rich family culture and rituals and to experience what it's like to be a part of the family. To know more about her other works visit her website at marilynwassmann.com.
Enjoy the works of Marilyn and her kin with the book "Pen Scratching Poets," now available on Amazon and other leading digital bookstores.
