Global Charcoal Facewash Market Is Expected to Reach $5.4 Billion by 2031: Says AMR

Rise in demand for effective and safe skincare solutions, especially for facial skin and increase in consumer focus on their grooming and personal hygiene drive the growth of the global charcoal facewash market.

/EIN News/ -- Portland,OR, April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global charcoal facewash market was estimated at $3.3 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit $5.4 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

Report coverage & details:











Forecast Period







2022–2031

Base Year



2021

Market Size in 2021

$3.3 billion

Market Size in 2031

$5.4 billion

CAGR

5.3%

No. of Pages in Report

280



Segments Covered



Application, Gender, Distribution Channel, and Region.







Drivers

Rise in demand for effective and safe skincare solutions, especially for facial skin

Increase in consumer focus on their grooming and personal hygiene

The affordable pricing of charcoal facewash



Restraints



The rising government laws regarding the use of specific substances such as parabens, sodium lauryl sulfate, and triclosan in personal care products



Opportunities



Increase in consumer desire for natural and organic products

Covid-19 scenario:



During the COVID-19 pandemic, there was a noticeable increase in demand for personal care products, including face wash, soaps, and sanitizers.

This surge in demand positively impacted the market for charcoal facewash, as consumers became more aware of its benefits for skincare such as its ability to cleanse clogged pores, retain moisture in the skin, and regulate sebum production.

The report comprehensively analyzes the global charcoal facewash market, covering its various segments such as Application, Gender, Distribution Channel, and Region. The report presents the analysis of each segment and sub-segment through tabular and graphical representation. This analysis can be useful for investors and market players to identify the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments, allowing them to devise effective strategies.



By application, the cleansing segment contributed to nearly two-fifths of the global charcoal facewash market share in 2021, and would display the fastest CAGR of 5.8% throughout the forecast period. The skin exfoliation and oil & acne control segments are also discussed in the report.

By gender, the male segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, generating nearly half of the total market revenue. The same segment would also portray the fastest CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period. The female segment is also covered in the report.

By distribution channel, the hypermarket/supermarket segment garnered the highest share in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the global charcoal facewash market revenue. The online sales channel segment,

simultaneously, would cite the fastest CAGR of 6.0% from 2022 to 2031.

By region, Asia-Pacific held the major share in 2021, garnering nearly two-fifths of the global charcoal facewash market revenue. The same region would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2031. The other provinces studied through the report include North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

The key market players analyzed in the global charcoal facewash market report include Clinique, L'Oréal S.A., BuyWOW, Biocrown Biotechnology Co., Ltd., Unilever plc, Kao Corporation, Nature Organics, OxyGlow Cosmetics, The Procter & Gamble Company, and Origins Natural Resources, Inc. These market players have embraced several strategies including product launch, product approval, acquisition, and agreement to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance and developments by the top players.

