OTC Markets Group Welcomes Trident Royalties PLC to OTCQX

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Trident Royalties PLC (AIM: TRR; OTCQX: TDTRF), the diversified mining royalty company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market.



Trident Royalties PLC begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “TDTRF” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Trading on the OTCQX Market offers companies efficient, cost-effective access to the U.S. capital markets. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

“Trading on OTCQX opens Trident to a new pool of potential investors in the US with an appetite for exposure to a diverse mix of commodities – an offering quite different to the traditional mining royalty companies that have dominated the North American markets to date. This is particularly timely given the recent developments at the Thacker Pass Lithium Project in Nevada, being a key asset within Trident’s portfolio, as well as developments at Trident’s North American gold offtake assets. The quotation supports our vision of Trident being the leading royalty company for global investors to obtain exposure to a diversified portfolio of mining commodities.”

Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated acted as the company’s OTCQX sponsor.

About Trident Royalties PLC

Trident is a growth-focused diversified mining royalty and streaming company, providing investors with exposure to a mix of base battery, precious, and bulk metals.

Key highlights of Trident's strategy include:

Building upon a royalty and streaming portfolio which broadly mirrors the commodity exposure of the global mining sector (excluding fossil fuels) with a bias towards production or near-production assets, differentiating Trident from the majority of peers which are exclusively, or heavily weighted, to precious metals;

Acquiring royalties and streams in resource-friendly jurisdictions worldwide, while most competitors have portfolios focused on North and South America;

Maintaining a low-overhead model which is capable of supporting a larger scale business without a commensurate increase in operating costs; and

Leveraging the experience of management, the board of directors, and Trident's adviser team, all of whom have deep industry connections and strong transactional experience across multiple commodities and jurisdictions.

Trident has not made, and does not expect to make, a determination as to whether it, or any of its subsidiaries, are Passive Foreign Investment Companies (“PFIC”) for U.S. tax purposes for any taxable year.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

