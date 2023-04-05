Oculis to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- ZUG, Switzerland and BOSTON, April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oculis Holding AG (Nasdaq: OCS) (“Oculis”), a global biopharmaceutical company purposefully driven to save sight and improve eye care, announces that members of management will be participating in the following April investor conferences:



22 nd Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference , including a presentation on Thursday, April 20, 2023 in Track 2 from 8:45 to 9:25 AM ET

, including a presentation on Thursday, April 20, 2023 in Track 2 from 8:45 to 9:25 AM ET 16th Annual Kempen Life Sciences Conference, Amsterdam, Netherlands. Management will participate in investor meetings on Tuesday, April 25th, 2023

The presentation at the 22nd Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference will be available via a live webcast from the Events & Presentations section of the Oculis website. An archived replay of the on-demand presentation will be available on the Oculis website immediately following the conference and for at least 30 days thereafter.

About Oculis



Oculis is a global biopharmaceutical company (Nasdaq: OCS) purposefully driven to save sight and improve eye care. Oculis’ highly differentiated pipeline comprises multiple innovative product candidates in development. It includes OCS-01, a topical eye drop retinal candidate for diabetic macular edema (DME); OCS-02, a topical eye drop biologic candidate for dry eye disease (DED); and OCS-05, a disease modifying candidate for acute optic neuritis (AON) and other neuro-ophtha disorders such as glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, geographic atrophy, and neurotrophic keratitis. Headquartered in Switzerland and with operations in the US, Europe, and China, Oculis’ goal is to deliver life-changing treatments to patients worldwide. The company is led by an experienced management team with a successful track record and is supported by leading international healthcare investors.

For more information, please visit: www.oculis.com

