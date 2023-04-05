Arthur D. Little Publishes Bridge over troubled waters – Latest Edition of Prism Magazine

Arthur D. Little (ADL) has published Bridge over troubled waters – the latest edition of its innovation magazine PRISM. The first edition of 2023 looks beyond today's negative headlines, exploring how businesses and their leaders are building for the future, with a new, cautious confidence.

Ignacio García Alves, Global Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Arthur D. Little, comments: "Across the world, we are seeing a growing confidence amongst businesses and their leaders. This issue of PRISM provides insight into this trend, focusing on how technology and business, working together with governments and communities, have the ability to help the world bridge over today's troubled waters.."