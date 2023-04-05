Westinghouse Celebrates Milestone Achievement for China's Sanmen Nuclear Plant

Next Wave of Reactors Utilizing AP1000® Technology Moving Forward

Westinghouse Electric Company congratulates CNNC Sanmen Nuclear Power Company Limited and their partners for the pouring of first nuclear concrete for Sanmen Unit 4. This significant milestone will further demonstrate the economic and schedule benefits of utilizing AP1000® technology through its Nth-of-a-kind deployment and modular construction.

Sanmen Unit 3 and 4 were officially approved by China's State Council as Phase II projects on the site in April 2022 and Sanmen Unit 3 poured first nuclear concrete in June 2022. Once the two units reach commercial operation, they will reduce carbon emissions by 30 million tons per year.

"This is an exciting moment to see such progress on another AP1000 reactor to join the global AP1000 fleet," said Patrick Fragman, Westinghouse President and CEO. "We take pride in supporting China's carbon neutral climate goals through offering our best-in-class nuclear technology."

The AP1000 reactor is the only operating Generation III+ reactor with fully passive safety systems, modular construction design and has the smallest footprint per MWe on the market. In addition to the four AP1000 units currently setting operational performance records in China with six additional reactors under construction, one AP1000 reactor has begun operating at the Vogtle site in Georgia while the second Vogtle unit is nearing completion. Poland recently selected the AP1000 reactor for its first-ever nuclear power program, nine units have been announced for Ukraine, and the technology is under consideration at multiple other sites in Central and Eastern Europe, the United Kingdom, and in the United States.

Westinghouse Electric Company is shaping the future of carbon-free energy by providing safe, innovative nuclear and other clean power technologies and services globally. Westinghouse supplied the world's first commercial pressurized water reactor in 1957 and the company's technology is the basis for nearly one-half of the world's operating nuclear plants. Over 135 years of innovation makes Westinghouse the preferred partner for advanced technologies covering the complete nuclear energy life cycle. For more information, visit www.westinghousenuclear.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

