Main Street Announces New Portfolio Investment

Invests $22.0 Million in Infinity X1 LLC

HOUSTON, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Main Street Capital Corporation MAIN ("Main Street") is pleased to announce that it recently completed a new portfolio investment to facilitate the recapitalization of Infinity X1 LLC ("Infinity" or the "Company"), a leading supplier of portable lighting products. Main Street, along with its co-investor, partnered with the Company's existing owners and management team to facilitate the transaction, with Main Street funding $22.0 million in a combination of first-lien, senior secured term debt and a direct minority equity investment.

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in San Diego, California, Infinity (www.infinityx1.com) designs, manufactures and distributes branded and private label portable lighting products. The Company has a broad portfolio of innovative and patented products including headlamps, flashlights, utility and safety lights, lanterns and work lights. The Company sells its products to consumers globally through major retailers and eCommerce platforms.

ABOUT MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORPORATION
Main Street (www.mainstcapital.com) is a principal investment firm that primarily provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies and debt capital to middle market companies. Main Street's portfolio investments are typically made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings, refinancings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors. Main Street seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market investment strategy.  Main Street's lower middle market companies generally have annual revenues between $10 million and $150 million. Main Street's middle market debt investments are made in businesses that are generally larger in size than its lower middle market portfolio companies.

Main Street, through its wholly owned portfolio company MSC Adviser I, LLC ("MSC Adviser"), also maintains an asset management business through which it manages investments for external parties. MSC Adviser is registered as an investment adviser under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940, as amended.

Contacts:
Main Street Capital Corporation
Dwayne L. Hyzak, CEO, dhyzak@mainstcapital.com
Jesse E. Morris, CFO & COO, jmorris@mainstcapital.com                 
713-350-6000

Dennard Lascar Investor Relations
Ken Dennard | ken@dennardlascar.com 
Zach Vaughan | zvaughan@dennardlascar.com 
713-529-6600

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/main-street-announces-new-portfolio-investment-301790432.html

SOURCE Main Street Capital Corporation

