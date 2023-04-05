TOUR de TUSH RAISES MONEY FOR YOUNG ONSET COLORECTAL CANCER RESEARCH

Minneapolis, April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tour de Tush, the month-long virtual cycling event, returns again this year. Held from May 1-31, 2023, Tour de Tush is hosted by the Colon Cancer Coalition to raise awareness and support research into the rise of young onset colorectal cancer (diagnosed before the age of 50). As an entirely virtual event, participants can take part from anywhere, on any type of bike throughout the month of May. The Coalition is excited to welcome back Olympus Corporation of the Americas as the presenting sponsor for the 2023 Tour de Tush.

Funds raised during this event will support research around young onset colorectal cancer as well as quality of life issues for young patients. A March 2023 an American Cancer Society report highlighted that currently one in five colorectal cancer patients is under the age of 55, a number that has been steadily increasing for several decades. This increase underscores the importance of awareness and fundraising events like the Tour de Tush. "Colorectal cancer is on track to become the leading cause of cancer deaths for adults under 50 by 2030," states Chris Evans, president of the Colon Cancer Coalition. "It's on us all to come together and raise awareness in our communities, and support research initiatives that find causes for this devastating disease and its rise in young people."

Since its inception as an in-person event in the Lehigh Valley of Pennsylvania in 2015, Olympus has been a dedicated presenting sponsor for Tour de Tush. The Coalition is deeply grateful for their return, and for the hundreds of Olympus employees that will cycle and raise funds for colorectal cancer research throughout May.

"Olympus is proud to continue its sponsorship of the Colon Cancer Coalition's Tour de Tush," said Julien Sauvagnargues, president of Olympus Corporation of the Americas, the virtual event's presenting sponsor. "The new lower recommended colorectal cancer screening age of 45 should catch the disease earlier in people who are screened, and this is a great step forward. But we must also determine the reason behind the troubling trend of younger people being diagnosed with the disease at higher rates and try to reverse the trend."

To register for the National Tour de Tush visit ColonCancerCoalition.org/TourdeTush. Tour de Tush welcomes participation from individuals and teams, sponsors, and corporations. Registration is open until the end of May. All registered participants receive a t-shirt and a medal at the conclusion of the month-long event, and are invited to participate in ride challenges, fundraising efforts, and more.

The Colon Cancer Coalition is dedicated to encouraging screening and raising awareness of colorectal cancer. The organization's signature Get Your Rear in Gear® and Tour de Tush® events are volunteer driven in communities throughout the United States. Annually, the Colon Cancer Coalition grants over 1 million dollars to local communities to build and sustain programs promoting early prevention, screening, and research, as well as patient support efforts for those living with this disease. By making the words colon, colorectal and colonoscopy a part of everyday language, we believe we can overcome the fear and decrease deaths from this largely preventable cancer. For more information visit ColonCancerCoalition.org.

A leading medical technology company, Olympus uses innovative capabilities in medical technology, therapeutic intervention, and precision manufacturing to help healthcare professionals deliver diagnostic, therapeutic, and minimally invasive procedures to improve clinical outcomes, reduce overall costs and enhance the quality of life for patients.

Throughout our 100-year history, Olympus has focused on being true to society and making people's lives healthier, safer and more fulfilling every day. Olympus Corporation of the Americas (OCA)—a wholly owned subsidiary of Olympus Corporation in Tokyo, Japan—is headquartered in Center Valley, Pennsylvania and employs more than 5,300 employees throughout locations in North and South America. For more information, visit olympusamerica.com and truetolife.com. Olympus…True to You. True to Society. True to LIFE.

