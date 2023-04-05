Syntax Launches Thematic Indices on the SMArtX Advisory Solutions UMA Platform

Syntax LLC ("Syntax"), a leading provider of innovative financial data and technologies, announced today the launch of seven thematic indices on the SMArtX Advisory Solutions unified managed accounts (UMA) platform. The indices leverage Syntax's patented classification system, Functional Information System (FIS®), which employs a systems-based approach to classifying a company's business characteristics down to the product line level.

The seven thematic indices, the first that Syntax has made available on the SMArtX platform, include:

Syntax Battery and Energy Storage

Syntax Bio Revolution

Syntax Cyber Security

Syntax Defensive

Syntax Digital Health

Syntax Infrastructure

Syntax Real Asset Ecosystem

"This launch marks the start of an exciting partnership with SMArtX. By offering Syntax's thematic indices in the SMArtX marketplace, we are providing advisors and their clients pure exposure to emerging and evolving market trends," said Syntax Chief Executive Officer and President, Patrick Shaddow.

Over the last two decades, global thematic assets under management have experienced exponential growth. Syntax's thematic indices allow investors to invest in long-term, macroeconomic ideas and trends and benefit from opportunities that arise from secular shifts.

Andrei Senyuk, Head of Index Development at Syntax, said, "Companies in a thematic portfolio need to be materially engaged in the theme. Our thematic indices are developed using our proprietary FIS technology to precisely identify eligible companies that capture a targeted theme. This is aligned with Syntax's mission to enable investors to make better decisions."

"The addition of Syntax expands the number of indices and increases the diversity of investment solutions on the SMArtX UMA platform to offer access to themes that are otherwise not readily available," said Evan Rapoport, Founder and CEO of SMArtX Advisory Solutions. "As one of the largest third-party distributors of indices, SMArtX can now help Syntax deliver their indices at scale within sleeved portfolios across the industry."

For more information on Syntax's thematic indices, visit www.syntaxindices.com/indices.

About Syntax

Syntax is a financial data and technology company that has pioneered a proprietary systems-based approach to business classification, index construction, portfolio analysis, ESG and SDG measurement and other investment applications. Its patented Functional Information System (FIS®) platform goes beyond traditional sector and industry classification and employs a systems approach to organize and link public and private companies using FIS' standardized multi-attribute system. Clients can understand a company's business characteristics and product lines to evaluate its risk and reward profile with pinpoint accuracy through Syntax's FIS-based Affinity® platform. Syntax's mission is to power economic analysis using systems processing and enable investors to make better decisions. Learn more at www.syntaxindices.com.

About SMArtX Advisory Solutions

SMArtX Advisory Solutions is an award-winning managed accounts technology provider and manages SMArtX, a turnkey asset management platform (‘TAMP'). SMArtX's API-first, cloud-native technology operates within a modular, micro-services architecture, providing clients a tailored solution catered to their unique specifications. SMArtX is available as an off-the-shelf TAMP for advisors seeking wider selection of investment product and ease of use, while automating the investment processes and simplifying the everyday tasks of managing client accounts. SMArtX also licenses its proprietary technology to enterprise firms looking to create, customize, or upgrade their existing managed accounts technology as a standalone or fully integrated solution. SMArtX is the managed account technology and TAMP platform of choice for multiple RIAs, broker-dealers, and asset managers. Learn more at www.smartxadvisory.com.

