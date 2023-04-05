AtomicJar Launches Testcontainers Official Modules Program Backed by Major Vendors

Cockroach Labs, LocalStack, Neo4j, Redpanda, StreamNative and Yugabyte partner with AtomicJar and join the Testcontainers Official Modules program, becoming among the first vendors to officially support Testcontainers as a preferred way of testing their technologies, as well as developing locally with them

(DevNexus 2023, Booth 25) - AtomicJar, the company behind the popular open source library Testcontainers, today announced the next step in the Testcontainers journey, with Cockroach Labs, LocalStack, Neo4j, Redpanda, StreamNative and Yugabyte joining the Testcontainers Official Modules program. Oracle has also indicated intent to join the program. Each Official Modules partner is committing to certify, support and maintain their respective Testcontainers modules for the benefit of the community.

AtomicJar also launched the modules catalog featuring 50+ modules supporting the most popular technologies, with some of them becoming Official Modules.

Development used to be simple. Developers could build and test things locally, quickly and effectively with no environments or dependencies to manage. Just install the LAMP stack and the developer was good to go; however, today modern development looks different. The proliferation of new databases, message brokers and public clouds has resulted in longer cycles in the inner development loop, and is multiplied by the complexity of developing microservices. Getting realistic feedback often requires checking-in code and waiting until continuous integration (CI) is complete.

The Testcontainers project started in 2015, simplifying development and integration testing by introducing easy to use throwaway instances of popular databases and other technologies, running as Docker containers. With a few lines of code, developers could create self-contained, idempotent and repeatable test cases that easily run locally, quickly and effectively. This created a fast feedback loop which resulted in the ability to iterate faster, discover issues earlier and ultimately, check-in code with more confidence.

Every day over hundreds of thousands instances of Postgres, Elastic, MySQL and other technologies are started with Testcontainers. The community has developed integration modules for a wide ecosystem so developers can easily create throwaway instances of sophisticated technologies like Apache Kafka, Oracle database and Microsoft SQL Server - in as little as two lines of code.

Testcontainers introduced a paradigm that has evolved beyond the Java ecosystem libraries into .Net, Go, Node.js, Python, Rust and Haskell as those communities have begun to realize the value of the quicker iteration it enables.

Taking Testcontainers to the Next Level

The Official Modules program announced today takes Testcontainers to the next level. "Developer experience is critically important for our partners; Testcontainers offers an effective abstraction for developers to test and develop with real versions of partner technologies," said Eli Aleyner, co-founder, AtomicJar. "Having the support of key software vendors step up to certify, support and maintain their module integrations with Testcontainers is a testament to the vital role the technology plays in the ecosystem."

"When Testcontainers started eight years ago, we couldn't even think of having the vendors talk to us," said Sergei Egorov, co-founder, AtomicJar. "Today, not only do they talk to us, but they talk about us and trust us with a critical piece of how developers work with their technologies. The Developer Experience. An open source dream come true."

What Partners of Official Modules Program are Saying

"We want to enable our customers to perform faster integration testing and provide them with an excellent developer experience when they are building mission-critical applications at scale. Partnering with AtomicJar on their Official Modules program means that we can confidently recommend Testcontainers when developers need to test integrations or develop applications using a real instance of CockroachDB - all while Testcontainers handles the management of their dependencies."

- Piotr Gorski, VP, Product Management, Cockroach Labs

"We at Neo4j are happy to be part of the Testcontainers journey right from the beginning."

- Michael Simons, Staff Software Engineer, Neo4j

"Oracle is thrilled about the Testcontainers Official Modules program launch and is in active negotiations with AtomicJar, Inc. to join the program to further enhance the developer experience of our mutual developer community."

- Gerald Venzl, Sr. Director Product Management, Oracle

"Testcontainers and the recent module for Redpanda come from our shared obsession with making developers the center of the product experience, what we call the last mile. Initially started as a challenge on Twitter, turned community request, turned product feature – long live – dev-container. It was a pleasure to collaborate with AtomicJar to bring a welcomed 500% improvement to common Kafka CI/CD workloads. In addition to Java, we're already thinking about contributing a Go module. As kindred spirits, we couldn't be more excited to join AtomicJar's official Modules program."

– Alexander Gallego, CEO, Redpanda

"Testcontainers is one of the most popular ways to integrate LocalStack into application workflows. With Testcontainers and LocalStack, developers are able to develop and test their AWS cloud applications within ephemeral sandbox environments - benefiting from extremely fast feedback cycles and amazing developer experience. We've been partnering with AtomicJar and Testcontainers project for the past few years and we are excited to participate in the Testcontainers Official Modules program!"

- Waldemar Hummer, CTO, LocalStack

"We have extensively used Testcontainers to test both the Apache Pulsar project and our platform, StreamNative Cloud. We also recommend Testcontainers to our customers and community as the best way to do integration testing and local development with Pulsar. Partnering and becoming an Official Module felt like a natural fit for us, as it benefits our customers, community, and our own development efforts."

- Matteo Merli, CTO, StreamNative

"As a distributed SQL database leader, our YugabyteDB customers are focused on building transactional cloud native applications where Testcontainers is used extensively for integration testing and getting more confidence in their code. We are thrilled to be partnering with AtomicJar to further support the community and accelerate the move to modern, cloud native apps."

- Danny Zaidifard, VP, Business Development and Partners, Yugabyte

About AtomicJar

AtomicJar is on a mission to make integration testing easier - for developers across the software development lifecycle. Founded by the same team that maintains the most popular integration testing library, Testcontainers, AtomicJar gives developers simpler methods for testing with containers and anything running inside containers, against the many dependencies code integrates with in production. For more information visit https://atomicjar.com or follow https://twitter.com/AtomicJarInc.

