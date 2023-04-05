Enanta Pharmaceuticals to Present Data at the 33rd European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases (ECCMID)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ENTA, a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to creating small molecule drugs for viral infections, today announced that data for EDP-235, its lead 3CL protease inhibitor specifically designed as an oral, once-daily treatment for COVID-19, and EDP-323, its L-protein inhibitor in development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), will be presented at the 33rd European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases (ECCMID) being held April 15-18 both virtually and at the Bella Center Copenhagen in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Poster Presentations:

Date: Monday, April 17, 2023

Time: 12:00 – 1:30 p.m. Central European Summer Time (CEST)

Session Title: 12e. Drug development and treatment modalities (including in vitro, animal, clinical trials, resistance)

Poster Number: P2633

Title: "EDP-235, a Potent, Once-Daily, Oral Antiviral, Demonstrates Potential for Treatment and Prevention of Long COVID"

Presenter: Yang Li, Ph.D.

Date: Monday, April 17, 2023

Time: 12:00 – 1:30 p.m. CEST

Session Title: 1c. Influenza and respiratory viruses (including diagnostics and epidemiology, antiviral drugs, vaccines, treatment and susceptibility/resistance)

Poster Number: P2844

Title: "Pharmacokinetics of EDP-323, a Potent, Once-Daily, Oral Antiviral Treatment for Respiratory Syncytial Virus"

Presenter: Lisha Xu

Posters will be available to view on the conference platform during the conference. Further information about ECCMID 2023 can be found here.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Enanta is using its robust, chemistry-driven approach and drug discovery capabilities to become a leader in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections. Enanta's research and development programs include clinical candidates for the following disease targets: respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) and hepatitis B virus (HBV). Enanta is also conducting research on a single agent targeting both RSV and human metapneumovirus (hMPV).

Enanta's research and development activities are funded by royalties from hepatitis C virus (HCV) products developed under its collaboration with AbbVie. Glecaprevir, a protease inhibitor discovered by Enanta, is part of one of the leading treatment regimens for curing chronic HCV infection and is sold by AbbVie in numerous countries under the tradenames MAVYRET® (U.S.) and MAVIRET® (ex-U.S.) (glecaprevir/pibrentasvir). Please visit www.enanta.com for more information.

