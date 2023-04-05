Wise Platform and Interactive Brokers Team Up to Make Global Investing Easier

Wise, the company building the best way to move and manage money around the world, has announced a collaboration with Interactive Brokers (IBKR), an automated global electronic broker. Interactive Brokers has integrated Wise to allow clients a simple and seamless experience when making deposits in their trading accounts.

This integration is made possible by Wise Platform, which allows banks and businesses to leverage Wise's global payments infrastructure, and makes global investing easier than ever by allowing clients to save money on transfer fees when investing in their choice of 150 international markets worldwide through a quick and easy service.

Interactive Brokers offers clients from over 200 countries and territories the ability to trade stocks, options, futures, currencies, bonds, funds, and more on 150 global markets from a single unified platform. With IBKR, clients can fund accounts and trade assets in up to 26 currencies. This offers clients a simple way to trade products worldwide without opening multiple accounts in different currencies.

With today's launch, clients of Interactive Brokers can now also elect to ‘Pay with Wise', which enables them to convert their local currency to an Interactive Brokers-supported currency at the true mid-market exchange rate, free from hidden fees and markups 一 all without leaving their IBKR platform.

Additionally, clients can transfer directly from balances in their linked Wise accounts. Customers may receive their money in the chosen currency in a matter of seconds — over 50% of all transfers globally sent on Wise are instant (arriving in less than 20 seconds).

Together, these features help reduce transfer fees and shorten the time clients of Interactive Brokers need to move funds between their bank accounts and their trading accounts.

Steve Naudé, Head of Wise Platform, said:

"Our integration with Interactive Brokers will make investing in global stocks through IBKR's platform affordable and fast for users all over the world. Customers will be able to see exactly how much they are paying to move their money into different currencies, which means greater peace of mind and a better return on investment. We look forward to continuing to work alongside IBKR to make global investing easier for clients all over the world."

Steve Sanders, EVP of Marketing and Product Development at Interactive Brokers, said:

"Interactive Brokers serves over two million self-directed investors and active traders in 200+ countries and territories. With the Wise integration, we can offer account funding in more local currencies, enabling greater participation in global markets, diversification of investments, and added protection against local economic uncertainty - all on Interactive Brokers' single unified platform."

Wise Platform partners with over 60 banks and businesses worldwide, allowing them to leverage Wise's technology and embed the best way to send, receive and manage money internationally. Wise's collaboration with Interactive Brokers is one of its largest to date.

About Wise Platform

Wise is a global technology company, building the best way to move money around the world. Over the last decade, Wise has built an entirely new cross-border payments network that will one day power money without borders for everyone, everywhere.

Thanks to Wise Platform, large companies and banks can leverage Wise's technology and embed the best way to send, receive, and manage money internationally into their existing infrastructure. With over 60 partners worldwide, Wise Platform saves banks and businesses time and money by allowing them to seamlessly bring fast, cheap, transparent and convenient cross-border payments to their customers.

