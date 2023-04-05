AC Immune to Host Key Opinion Leader Webinar on Early Diagnosis and Prevention of Alzheimer's Disease

Webinar to take place on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at 10:30 AM EDT / 4:30 PM CEST

Lausanne, Switzerland, April 5, 2023 – AC Immune SA ACIU, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering precision medicine for neurodegenerative diseases, will host a key opinion leader (KOL) webinar on early diagnosis and prevention of Alzheimer's disease on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 10:30 AM EDT / 4:30 PM CEST.

Andrea Pfeifer, PhD, AC Immune's Chief Executive Officer, will begin the webinar with an overview of the company's strategic direction and expectations for the year before introducing the invited speakers: Kaj Blennow, MD, PhD, of University of Gothenburg and Sahlgrenska University Hospital, and Giovanni Frisoni, MD, of University of Geneva and the Memory Clinic at Geneva University Hospital.

Drs. Blennow and Frisoni will discuss improved techniques and agents in development to detect and monitor Alzheimer's disease at earlier stages in order to enable the development and use of therapeutic vaccines to delay or even prevent the onset of irreversible clinical symptoms. The discussion will also cover how the availability of biomarkers measurable by brain imaging and in biofluids as clinical endpoints may enable a Precision Medicine approach for agents treating pre-symptomatic patients.

AC Immune's Chief Scientific Officer, Marie Kosco-Vilbois, PhD, will then present the Company's integrated Precision Medicine approach for Alzheimer's disease, which leverages its cutting-edge PET-tracer programs. Johannes Streffer, MD, Chief Medical Officer, will close the formal presentations by discussing AC Immune's two clinical-stage Alzheimer's disease vaccines targeting amyloid-beta (ACI-24.060) and phosphorylated Tau (ACI-35.030).

KOL Biographies

Kaj Blennow, MD, PhD, is Professor and Academic Chair in neurochemistry at the University of Gothenburg, and head of the Clinical Neurochemistry Lab at Sahlgrenska University Hospital in Gothenburg, Sweden. He has a specialist competency in both general psychiatry and clinical chemistry and holds the Torsten Söderberg Professorship at the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences. His neurochemical pathophysiology and diagnostics research group's main goal is to use neurochemical and molecular biology methodology to identify and study the pathophysiology of neurodegenerative diseases. Dr. Blennow has published more than 1,800 original research papers and review articles in peer-reviewed journals, and his papers have been cited more than 130,000 times. He is president of the Society for CSF Analysis and Clinical Neurochemistry, head of the Alzheimer's Association quality control program for cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) biomarkers, and chair of the International Federation of Clinical Chemistry (IFCC) working group for CSF proteins.

Giovanni B. Frisoni, MD, is a clinical neurologist, Full Professor of Clinical Neuroscience at the University of Geneva, Switzerland, Director of the Memory Clinic of the Geneva University Hospital, and former Scientific Director at the National Alzheimer's Centre in Brescia, Italy. He has authored over 700 scientific papers listed in PubMed and served as imaging editor for Neurobiology of Aging and founding editorial board member of The Lancet Neurology. He has also led national and international projects funded by the European Commission, IMI, the Alzheimer's Association, Italian and Swiss Ministry of Health, and industry. In 2010 and 2011, he was Chairman of the Alzheimer's Imaging Consortium at the International Conference on Alzheimer's Disease. He is an honorary member of the Austrian Neurological Society and of the French Society of Neurology and received the Investigator Award from the European Academy of Neurology in 2016.

About AC Immune SA

AC Immune SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that aims to become a global leader in precision medicine for neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, and NeuroOrphan indications driven by misfolded proteins. The Company's two clinically validated technology platforms, SupraAntigen® and Morphomer®, fuel its broad and diversified pipeline of first- and best-in-class assets, which currently features ten therapeutic and three diagnostic candidates, five of which are currently in Phase 2 clinical trials and one of which is in Phase 3. AC Immune has a strong track record of securing strategic partnerships with leading global pharmaceutical companies including Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, Eli Lilly and Company, and others, resulting in substantial non-dilutive funding to advance its proprietary programs and >$3 billion in potential milestone payments.

