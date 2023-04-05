Music Mastermind Gerald Albright Is Set To Release Soul-Stirring Single "By My Side" To Radio In April

Gerald Albright performing in Punta Cana DR. Photo Credit: Larry Williams
Another powerful and inspirational song by jazz icon Gerald Albright will be heard over the airwaves this Spring
For me, there's no greater joy than sharing my musical expression with the world through a new radio release.”
— Gerald Albright
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- With Jazz Appreciation month in full swing, 9 time Grammy-nominated saxophonist Gerald Albright is set to release, "By My Side" to the radio on April 17th. The song is the final track on his G-Stream 2 Turn It Up EP which features three original tracks that are designed to spiritually uplift listeners from all around the world.
“By My Side” is the only ballad on the EP and it showcases Albright’s signature saxophone sound. The track is a perfect blend of jazz, gospel, and soul, and is sure to be a hit with fans of Albright’s music.
Albright has been a mainstay in the jazz world for over 30 years, and his G-Stream 2 Turn It Up EP is a testament to his talent and skill. The EP features a variety of styles, from the upbeat “G-Wiggle" to the soulful “Eddie's Groove” and the spiritually uplifting sound of “By My Side.” Albright says, "There is something special about releasing music on the radio. The anticipation of how it will be received by fans and critics is exhilarating, and seeing people connect with my music is truly the ultimate reward."
Albright's passion for music and his love for creating new and innovative sounds resonates with audiences on a global scale. As he continues to push the boundaries of jazz music, Albright remains committed to delivering music that heals, inspires and connects people from all walks of life.
Gerald Albright’s G-Stream 2 Turn It Up EP is available now on all major streaming platforms. Spread the word! Fans can also purchase the EP on CD with an autograph from Albright’s official website, GeraldAlbright.com
