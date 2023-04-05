Submit Release
President Tsai transits in Los Angeles on return from diplomatic visit

TAIWAN, April 5 - President Tsai transits in Los Angeles on return from diplomatic visit

President Tsai Ing-wen, concluding her diplomatic visit in Belize, departed at noon on April 4 local time (early morning of April 5 Taipei time), and after an approximate six-hour flight, she and her delegation touched down at the Los Angeles International Airport on the evening of April 4 local time (morning of April 5 Taipei time) for a transit stop on her return to Taiwan.

President Tsai's delegation was welcomed on the plane by Representative to the US Bi-khim Hsiao (蕭美琴) and American Institute in Taiwan Chairperson Laura Rosenberger, and after alighting from the plane was received by Director General of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Los Angeles Amino C.Y. Chi (紀欽耀). The president and her delegation were then driven to her hotel, where they were greeted by an enthusiastic crowd at the entrance.

President Tsai transits in Los Angeles on return from diplomatic visit

