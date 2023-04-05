Raising the benchmark of hand carved Chess Sets

Staunton Chess Set jaques chess

WHITCHURCH, SHROPSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, April 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Official Staunton Chess Company is a UK-based company that has been providing high-quality chess sets, boards, and accessories for over a century. The company's success is based on its commitment to excellence and its core values of quality, craftsmanship, and customer satisfaction.

Quality and Craftsmanship:

At the heart of The Official Staunton Chess Company's success is its commitment to quality and craftsmanship. Each chess set, board, and accessory is crafted with meticulous attention to detail, using only the finest materials. The company's craftsmen take great pride in their work, and each product is finished to perfection.

The company's Staunton chess sets are designed to meet the exacting standards of serious chess players. Each set is crafted from high-quality materials, such as wood, bone, and ivory, and is finished with exquisite attention to detail. The Emperor Ebony and Boxwood set, for example, features stunning ebony and boxwood pieces that are hand-carved and finished to perfection, with intricate detailing that makes each piece a work of art.

The company's commitment to quality and craftsmanship has earned it a reputation as one of the most respected and trusted names in the world of chess. Its products are sought after by chess players of all levels, from beginners to grandmasters.

Customer Satisfaction:

The Official Staunton Chess Company is dedicated to ensuring that its customers are satisfied with their purchases. The company's staff are knowledgeable and passionate about chess, and are always happy to provide advice and guidance to customers who are unsure about which set to choose.

The company's commitment to customer satisfaction is reflected in its exceptional customer service. The staff are always available to answer questions and provide support, and the company offers a hassle-free returns policy to ensure that customers are happy with their purchases.

Raising Quality Benchmarks:

The Official Staunton Chess Company is committed to raising the quality benchmarks in the world of chess. The company's craftsmen are constantly exploring new techniques and materials to create even more beautiful and functional chess sets, boards, and accessories.

The company's commitment to quality is reflected in its partnerships with some of the world's most prestigious retailers. The Official Staunton Chess Company supplies stores such as Harrods, Linley of London, and Bentley at Crewe, ensuring that its products are available to discerning customers worldwide.

Expanding Its Reach Worldwide:

The Official Staunton Chess Company is committed to expanding its reach worldwide. The company's products are available to customers in countries all over the world, and the company has a strong online presence that allows customers to purchase its products from anywhere in the world.

The company is constantly exploring new markets and opportunities to expand its reach even further. It has a dedicated team of professionals who are experienced in international business, and who work tirelessly to ensure that the company's products are available to customers worldwide.