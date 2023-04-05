Cyber Security Market is estimated to be US$ 471.49 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 9.0% – By PMI

The report “Cyber Security Market, By Component, By Deployment Model, By Solution, By Industry Vertical - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030"
The rise in malware and phishing threats among enterprises, as well as the increased adoption of IoT and the BYOD trend, are propelling the cyber security market forward. Furthermore, the increased demand for cloud-based cyber security solutions has a positive impact on market growth. However, organisational budget constraints and the complexities of device security are impeding market growth. On the contrary, the increased adoption of mobile device applications and platforms, the need for strong authentication methods, and the transformation of the traditional antivirus software industry are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for market expansion during the forecast period. Furthermore, market vendors are developing innovative solutions to combat such malware and phishing attacks, driving global market growth. For instance, Tech Mahindra announced the launch of a new cloud security offering called 'CLOUDEFENDER' in March 2021. It is a cloud-based service for attack mitigation. The solution is powered by Radware, a provider of cybersecurity and application delivery solutions, and is an extension of Tech Mahindra's global partnership with the company to provide a full suite of cloud-based cyber security services.
Key Highlights:
• In March 2022, Mandiant Inc. announced the launch of mWISE, the Mandiant Worldwide Information Security Exchange. mWISE is a dynamic, vendor-neutral cyber security event series that brings practitioners, executives, and visionaries together from around the world to discuss best practises, uncover new and emerging trends, and translate knowledge into collective action to reduce cyber threats.
• In February 2022 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd acquired Spectral, a key innovator in developer-first security tools. This acquisition will allow the company to expand its cloud solutions, Cloud Guard, by utilising developer-first security platforms and providing the most comprehensive range of cloud application security use cases.
• In November 2021, AT&T and Cisco collaborated to expand its Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) portfolio with new offerings. With software-defined wide-area networking (SD-WAN) technology and security capabilities, SASE with Cisco is a converged network and security management solution that connects and protects enterprises.
Global Cyber Security Market size accounted for US$ 200.26 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 471.49 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 9.0%. The global Cyber Security Market is segmented based on component, deployment model, enterprise size, industry vertical, solution and region.
• Based on Component, Cyber Security Market is segmented into Solution and Service.
• Based on Deployment Model, Cyber Security Market is segmented into Cloud and On-Premise.
• Based on Enterprise Size, Cyber Security Market is segmented into Large Enterprises and SMEs.
• Based on Industry Vertical, Cyber Security Market is segmented into Telecom, Automotive, BFSI, Public Sector, Retail, Healthcare, IT and Others.
• Based on Solution, Cyber Security Market is segmented into Identity & Access Management, Infrastructure Security, Governance Risk & Compliance, Unified Vulnerability Management Service Offering and Others.
• By Region, the Cyber Security Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.
Competitive Landscape:
✤ IBM (US)
✤ Cisco (US)
✤ Check Point (Israel)
✤ FireEye (US)
✤ Trend Micro (Japan)
✤ NortonLifeLock (US)
✤ Rapid7 (US)
✤ Micro Focus (UK)
✤ Microsoft (US)
✤ Amazon Web Services (US).
Some key questions related to the Cyber Security Market are:
1. What is Cyber Security, and why is it important?
2. What are the different types of cybercrimes and tactics used by cybercriminals?
3. What is the current value of the Cyber Security market, and what is the expected growth rate?
4. What are the factors driving the growth of the Cyber Security market?
5. How has the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the demand for Cyber Security solutions?
6. What are the key players in the Cyber Security market, and what strategies are they adopting?
7. What are the common Cyber Security interview questions, and how can one prepare for them
8. What are the important cybersecurity questions that organizations should be asking to improve their security posture?
