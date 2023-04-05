TowerXchange Meetup Americas 2023 to Gather Telecom Tower Leaders in Fort Lauderdale, Florida

The TowerXchange Meetup Americas 2023 will explore the latest trends, challenges, and opportunities in the telecoms industry in the Americas.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, USA, April 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- TowerXchange, the world's leading community for wireless infrastructure executives, is proud to announce the TowerXchange Meetup Americas 2023. The event will take place on July 11-12, 2023, at The Ritz-Carlton, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA.
The TowerXchange Meetup Americas 2023 is a unique opportunity for telecoms professionals to connect with peers, learn about cutting-edge solutions, and engage in interactive discussions. The event will feature keynote speeches, panel discussions, networking opportunities, and a range of exhibitors showcasing the latest products, services, and solutions for the telecom tower industry.
"We're thrilled to bring the TowerXchange Meetup Americas 2023 to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and welcome the telecoms community to this exciting location," said Natalia Gorohova, TowerXchange’s Senior Research for the Americas. "This event is a fantastic opportunity to connect with peers, learn from industry experts, and drive innovation in our industry."
The TowerXchange Meetup Americas 2023 will explore the latest trends, challenges, and opportunities in the telecoms industry in the Americas. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn from industry leaders, share insights, and participate in interactive sessions. Over the two intensive days, participants will meet the who-is-who of the telecom infrastructure world to discuss the shifts in investor priorities, evolving business models, regulatory and licencing updates, and disruptive technologies shaking up the established ways of working.
"We're committed to providing a platform for our community to connect, learn, and grow," said Rachael Lupton, TowerXchange Head of Sales. "The TowerXchange Meetup Americas 2023 is an opportunity for telecoms professionals to come together, share insights, and drive innovation in our industry."
The TowerXchange Meetup Americas 2023 is a must-attend event for anyone working in the passive telecom infrastructure industry in the Americas. To learn more about the event and register, visit the TowerXchange Meetup Americas 2023 website.
About TowerXchange:
TowerXchange is the world's leading community for wireless infrastructure executives, offering a platform for innovation, collaboration, and knowledge-sharing. With a global reach and a community of over 30,000 members, TowerXchange is committed to driving the growth and development of the telecoms industry. Join our TowerXchange LinkedIn with 10K+ Members for the latest updates.
TowerXchange Team
TowerXchange
+1 206-738-7012
contact@towerxchange.com
TowerXchange Meetup Americas 2023
