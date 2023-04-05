Social Media Analytics Market is estimated to be US$ 22.53 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 24.2% – By PMI

This growth is driven by the increasing number of social media users and the need for social media measurement to enhance customer experience and gain market intelligence. However, there are challenges in the analytics workflow due to unstructured data and a need for a single robust platform. Social media analytics involves gathering and analyzing data from various social media channels to support business decisions and measure the performance of social media actions.
Key Highlights:
• In October 2019, Cision acquired Unmetric, a social media management solution provider through its subsidiary Falcon.io. This acquisition would help Cision acquire a new customer base and help existing customers to better manage their social media listening and engagements
• In January 2019, Talkwalker, announced that a majority stake in the company was acquired by Marlin Equity Partners, a global private equity firm. The acquisition allows the company to leverage Marlin's operational resources and expertise in nurturing technology businesses. It enables Talkwalker to scale its business, as it enters a new phase of development as the provider of analytics to the PR and marketing industry
• In August 2018, Clarabridge Inc. announced its new role as an official solution provider for WhatsApp Business. Selected brands using CX Social, a dedicated social media management product from Clarabridge, can now extend their customer service by communicating with their consumers via WhatsApp messaging
Analyst View:
• Increasing usage of social media
• High rate of adoption in SMEs
• Increase in cloud adoption
• Technological advancement
Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Social Media Analytics Market”, By Mode of Deployment (On-Premise, and Cloud) By End-User Industry (Banking and Financial Services, IT and Telecommunication, Retail, Healthcare, Government Services, Media and Entertainment, Utilities, Transportation and Logistics, and Other End-User Industries), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030”.
The market report has been segmented on the mode of deployment, end-user industry, and region.The global Social Media Analytics Market accounted for US$ 2.5 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 22.53 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 24.2%
• By mode of deployment, the cloud deployment model emerged as the leader in the global social media analytics market with a revenue of USD 1.62 billion in 2018. This was because the cloud segment offers benefits, such as cost effectiveness and scalability, which are anticipated to be instrumental in propelling the growth of the overall market
• By end-user industry, BFSI segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR of around 26.2% during the forecast period due to the early adoption of social media analytics solutions to leverage consumer generate social media data
• By region, North America is expected to account highest revenue share, owing to the increasing use of the big data technology, growing amount of data across verticals, and rising investments by companies in real-time analytics
Key benefits of Social Media Analytics Market:
Some of the key benefits of the Social Media Analytics Market include:
‣ Improved customer engagement: Social media analytics help businesses understand their customers' behavior, preferences, and feedback, which can be used to create more engaging content and drive higher conversion rates.
‣ Better marketing strategies: Social media analytics offer insights into user engagement, customer sentiment, and trends, which can help businesses create more effective social media campaigns and get in on emerging trends.
‣ Enhanced brand awareness: Social media analytics provide businesses with tools to measure and improve brand awareness by tracking user engagement, sentiment, and conversations related to their brand and offerings.
‣ Personalized experiences: Social media analytics allow businesses to create personalized experiences for their target audience and receive real-time feedback, which can improve customer acquisition and loyalty.
‣ Cost-effectiveness: Social media analytics can help businesses lower customer care costs and maximize product launches by providing insights into user behavior and preferences.
Overall, the Social Media Analytics Market offers businesses the ability to gain market intelligence and make data-driven decisions, which can lead to increased revenue and growth.
1. Global Social Media Analytics Market, By Mode of Deployment, 2020 – 2030, (US$ Mn)
o Overview
- Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
- Segment Trends
o On-Premise
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
o Cloud
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
2. Global Social Media Analytics Market, By End-User Industry, 2020 – 2030, (US$ Mn)
o Overview
- Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
- Segment Trends
o Banking and Financial Services
- Overview
Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
o IT and Telecommunication
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
o Retail
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
o Healthcare
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
o Government Services
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
o Media and Entertainment
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
o Utilities
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
o Transportation and Logistics
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
o Other End-User Industries
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
Competitive Landscape:
The prominent player operating in the global Social Media Analytics market includes
✤ Oracle
✤ Salesforce
✤ IBM
✤ SAS Institute
✤ Adobe
✤ Clarabridge
✤ NetBase Solutions
✤ Brandwatch
✤ Talkwalker
✤ Digimind
The market provides detailed information regarding industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory framework across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included into the report.
Some key questions that can be asked in the Social Media Analytics Market include:
1. What metrics should be tracked to measure the success of social media campaigns and brand strategies?
2. How can businesses use social media analytics to improve customer engagement and create personalized experiences?
3. What are the challenges faced by businesses in the analytics workflow, and how can they be addressed?
4. What tools are required to implement social media analytics, and how can they be used effectively?
5. How can businesses use social media analytics to stay on top of emerging trends and create more effective social media campaigns?
About Prophecy Market Insights:
Prophecy Market Insights is specialized market research, analytics, marketing/business strategy, and solutions that offers strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high-value opportunities in the target business area. We also help our clients to address business challenges and provide the best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.
Check out more studies published by Prophecy Market Insights:
✤ Social Purchasing Market - By Type (Advertising/SEO, Consulting Companies, Software Provider, and Social Commerce Platform), By Application (Entertainment, Food & Beverages, Retail & Clothing, Travel, and Other End User Industries), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029
✤ Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) Market - By Component (Solutions (SEL Platform and SEL Assessment Tool) and Services (Consulting, Integration & Deployment, and Training & Support)), By Type (Web and Application), By End-user (Pre-K, Elementary Schools, and Middle & High Schools), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis, and Forecast till 2029
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
Shweta Raskar
Prophecy Market Insights
+ 1 860 531 2574
email us here