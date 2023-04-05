Dr. Alessandra Wall of Noteworthy to be Featured on Close Up Radio

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As studies suggest time and time again, women-led companies impact performance, overall growth, and generate more revenue. Women in the workforce help the economy grow and flourish. Women bring new thinking, fresh perspectives, and contribute to a more inclusive world. Yet barriers, from unconscious bias to the gender gap, continue to hold them back from accessing the highest levels of leadership, as evidenced by such few women in leadership roles. With all the pressures women face could we possibly be holding ourselves back? Underestimating our own capabilities? Struggling with imposter syndrome? Lacking confidence and leadership potential compared to our male counterparts? High-potential females need the right support, systems, and guidance to access their rightful place at the table and build a more sustainable equitable future for us all.

Dr. Alessandra Wall is a top Executive Coach and founder and CEO of Noteworthy whose mission it is to advance equality for women. She works directly with high-achieving women in STEM and finance and the companies that rely on these women, to help them advance their careers and thrive in and out of work.

“My sole focus as an executive coach is to help ambitious, smart, driven women achieve their highest potential and leadership all the way up to the C-suite. I encourage my clients to step into and own their leadership whether at work, in their community, or at home by providing the tools and support they need to operate strategically without feeling undermined, overlooked, or having to sacrifice their health, families, and relationships. So they can pursue the positions they aspire to and reach higher levels of success without burnout.”

Tech, Biotech, and Finance, these fields shape how we all live and work. Yet, Dr. Wall points out that there are still too few women in these industries, and those who are represented often still have to vehemently battle to be heard and respected. The scarcity of women in top executive positions is indeed bleak. The highest level of corporate leadership is still dominated by men or a few older and middle-aged white women.

Dr. Wall also believes that the solution to this imbalance lies in both supporting individual women while building and embedding a strong inclusive culture at the organizational level. In her opinion, this is a key component for a more productive and profitable workplace that accelerates growth, innovation, and performance.

“Many of my clients and the women I speak to on a daily basis are still working twice as hard for a fraction of the recognition. They aren’t automatically included in important meetings, key decision-making processes, or invited to share their insights at the proverbial table. Part of the problem may be that women tend to undervalue their accomplishments or have not been taught how to properly articulate their impact. My clients are highly educated, technically and strategically excellent, but these skills alone will not get them into the C-suite. Noteworthy coaching focuses on guiding, inspiring, and supporting them so they can build the skills and the confidence to own and position that value effectively.”

Alessandra points out that sponsorship is essential to helping women access and succeed in senior leadership roles. Gaining sponsors requires skills that are not taught in school, and seldom learned on the job. Knowing how to build that visibility without getting push back, growing strong professional networks, and understanding how to leverage those relationships are among the skills Noteworthy leaders learn.

According to Dr. Wall there are three categories of executive women who seek Noteworthy coaching. The first two categories are women who are looking for role promotions and raises. One group feels stuck and stagnant and is seeking external opportunities, the other is satisfied with their organizations and are hoping to position themselves for internal growth. The third category is comprised of women in leadership who are exactly where they belong in their careers. This final group is seeking more traditional executive coaching to show up more effectively and powerfully as leaders.

A clinical psychologist by trade, Dr. Wall draws on her professional background and works with all her clients on optimizing mindset and helping them reframe any self-limiting beliefs. This supports their growth, confidence, and authority as individuals and leaders so they can build careers that are “both wildly successful and deeply fulfilling.”

“My mission is to help as many women as possible live and succeed on their terms so they can build a legacy they are proud of. The approaches I used are based in science, human psychology, and years of practical experience. The results speak for themselves, Noteworthy clients get the promotions and raises they seek, they are more confident, empowered and poised to lead powerfully from the front.”

Close Up Radio will feature Alessandra Wall in an interview with Jim Masters on Thursday April 6th at 1pm EST and with Doug Llewelyn on Thursday April 13th at 12pm EST

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information, visit www.noteworthyinc.co

Written By: Beatrice Maria Centeno