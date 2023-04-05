“Sundown” Exposes a New World of Mysteries

Prepare to Journey the New World and Unlock Mysteries in New Book
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Mystery and Conspiracy books keep us engaged but only a few books keep us on the edge of our seats, and keep us wanting for more!
A new saga packed with mysteries and conspiracies will surely keep you on the edge of your seats. Written by Author Carl Mitchell, the book is set to capture your interests and keep your emotions high.
“Sundown: Derailing Dystopia” starts its story in the year 2057 when the world is starved of oil and the whole world is in the unrelenting grip of the World Council.
NYCPD detective Nick Garvey has his plate murderously full, contending with: the assassination of the Vice President and four Secret Service agents; the vicious power struggle between President Lenora Allison and the Supreme Leader of the World Council, Jason Beck; the off-duty avenging of the brutalization of his estranged daughter by her live-in thug; the kidnapping of his granddaughter when he gets too close to the truth about Jason Beck's world-domination dirty tricks; and his confrontation with President Lenora Allison which leads to their joint setup in front of a firing squad.
Other than these happenings, more is about to happen. As Nick Garvey uncovers more truths, the more it brings his life at risk. What would happen to Nick as he brings the truth to light?
Peter Dylon, an Amazon verified Reviewer writes, “[The book is] a gripping and mysterious story that seizes you, amazingly, from the first sentence on page one! As the story proceeds, I found myself trying to play & test myself as the detective to solve these intriguing crimes while simultaneously dealing with the relationship conflicts in the story's main character.” He continues that the writer weaves a suspenseful tale like Clancy's books but it is not just a guy story. There is more.
Author Carl Mitchell, California-born, has written several short stories and books including “Friendship City: Hanging by a Thread”. The book "Sundown: Engineering Gives the Devil a Sunburn," published by Covenant Books, is his first novel, a near-future police procedural with thriller, mystery, espionage, and dystopian aspects. There are also Science Fiction touches. He writes to entertain and challenge his readers.
“Sundown: Derailing Dystopia” is now available on Amazon and other book distribution channels worldwide. Visit www.CarlHMitchell.com for more information about the author and all his books.
