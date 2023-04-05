Global Salmon Market 2023-2028, Growth Impelled by Increasing Consumption of Seafood

There were 2,270 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 407,786 in the last 365 days.
NY 11249, BROOKLYN, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group latest published report, the global salmon market size reached 3.5 Million Tons in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach 4.3 Million Tons by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.54% during 2023-2028.
Salmon is a large, silver-colored fish that belongs to the family of Salmonidae. It is commonly found in freshwater and marine water and a rich source of omega-3 fatty acids, protein, vitamins B and D, potassium, iron, and astaxanthin. It enhances the vision, reduces inflammation, and supports the brain health of individuals. As it assists in lowering the risk of dementia, Alzheimer’s and cardiovascular diseases and the effects of rheumatoid arthritis, the demand for salmon is rising across the globe.
Download a free sample report to get a detailed overview of the report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/salmon-market/requestsample
Global Salmon Market Trends:
At present, the increasing health consciousness among consumers represents one of the key factors contributing to the market growth. Besides this, the growing demand for salmon as it strengthens bone health, maintains body mass index (BMI), and reduces heart diseases is offering a positive market outlook. Apart from this, the rising utilization of salmon in the preparation of numerous food items, such as burgers, pasta, pizzas, and rice, is propelling the growth of the market. Moreover, the increasing demand for frozen, canned, and ready-to-eat (RTE) salmon due to the busy schedules of individuals is bolstering the growth of the market. Furthermore, key manufacturers are launching innovative products like smoked salmon and salmon oil to suit the consumer preferences.
Ask An Analyst:- https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=974&flag=C
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been analyzed in the report, along with the detailed profiles of the major players operating in the industry. Some of these salmon company are Cremaq Group ASA, Lerøy Seafood Group ASA, Mowi ASA, and SalMar ASA.
The report has segmented the market into the following categories:
Salmon Market by Type:
Farmed
Wild Captured
Salmon Market by Species:
Atlantic
Pink
Chum/Dog
Coho
Sockeye
Others
Salmon Market by End Product Type:
Frozen
Fresh
Canned
Others
Salmon Market by Distribution Channel:
Foodservice
Retail
Farmed:
Norway
Chile
Scotland
Canada
Faroe Islands
Others
Wild Captured:
United States
Russia
Japan
Canada
Others
Salmon Market by Region (Based on Consumption):
European Union
Russia
United States
Brazil
Japan
China
Others
