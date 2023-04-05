Global Salmon Market 2023-2028, Growth Impelled by Increasing Consumption of Seafood

Salmon Market Growth

NY 11249, BROOKLYN, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group latest published report, the global salmon market size reached 3.5 Million Tons in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach 4.3 Million Tons by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.54% during 2023-2028.

Salmon is a large, silver-colored fish that belongs to the family of Salmonidae. It is commonly found in freshwater and marine water and a rich source of omega-3 fatty acids, protein, vitamins B and D, potassium, iron, and astaxanthin. It enhances the vision, reduces inflammation, and supports the brain health of individuals. As it assists in lowering the risk of dementia, Alzheimer’s and cardiovascular diseases and the effects of rheumatoid arthritis, the demand for salmon is rising across the globe.

Global Salmon Market Trends:

At present, the increasing health consciousness among consumers represents one of the key factors contributing to the market growth. Besides this, the growing demand for salmon as it strengthens bone health, maintains body mass index (BMI), and reduces heart diseases is offering a positive market outlook. Apart from this, the rising utilization of salmon in the preparation of numerous food items, such as burgers, pasta, pizzas, and rice, is propelling the growth of the market. Moreover, the increasing demand for frozen, canned, and ready-to-eat (RTE) salmon due to the busy schedules of individuals is bolstering the growth of the market. Furthermore, key manufacturers are launching innovative products like smoked salmon and salmon oil to suit the consumer preferences.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been analyzed in the report, along with the detailed profiles of the major players operating in the industry. Some of these salmon company are Cremaq Group ASA, Lerøy Seafood Group ASA, Mowi ASA, and SalMar ASA.

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Salmon Market by Type:

Farmed

Wild Captured

Salmon Market by Species:

Atlantic

Pink

Chum/Dog

Coho

Sockeye

Others

Salmon Market by End Product Type:

Frozen

Fresh

Canned

Others

Salmon Market by Distribution Channel:

Foodservice

Retail

Farmed:

Norway

Chile

Scotland

Canada

Faroe Islands

Others

Wild Captured:

United States

Russia

Japan

Canada

Others

Salmon Market by Region (Based on Consumption):

European Union

Russia

United States

Brazil

Japan

China

Others

