Data Extraction Market Research Report | Industry Trends & Size USD 4.90 Billion by 2027

Rising use of big data & business analytics software & need for dedicated storage system for growing volume of data globally are driving data extraction market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With a predicted CAGR of 11.8% from 2020 to 2027, the global data extraction market was valued at $2.14 billion in 2019, and is expected to expand to $4.90 billion by 2027.

Data consolidation, processing, and refinement are all carried out by data extraction software in order to extract useful information from massive amounts of data. Finding hidden patterns in the data and analysing big blocks of information to identify significant patterns and trends are the main objectives of data extraction software.

What are factors driving data extraction market?

• Increasing volumes of data: With the explosion of digital data, businesses are finding it increasingly difficult to manage and extract insights from their data. Data extraction solutions help organizations to efficiently and accurately extract the data they need from large volumes of structured and unstructured data.

• Growing need for automation: The need for automation in data extraction is becoming more critical, as businesses look for ways to streamline processes and reduce the manual effort required to extract and process data.

• Expansion of e-commerce: E-commerce is growing rapidly, and data extraction is becoming increasingly important in this sector, as businesses look to extract and analyze customer data to improve their marketing and sales efforts.

• Increasing adoption of artificial intelligence and machine learning: Artificial intelligence and machine learning are being increasingly adopted in data extraction solutions, enabling more efficient and accurate extraction of data from a wide range of sources.

• Growing demand for real-time data: With the rise of real-time analytics and decision-making, businesses need to be able to extract and process data quickly and accurately. Data extraction solutions can help organizations to extract and process data in real-time, providing insights that can be used to make faster and more informed decisions.

• Compliance requirements: Regulatory compliance requirements are becoming increasingly complex, and businesses need to be able to extract data quickly and accurately to ensure they are meeting their compliance obligations.

• Advancements in technology: Advancements in technology, such as cloud computing and big data analytics, are driving the development of more advanced and sophisticated data extraction solutions, enabling businesses to extract insights from their data more efficiently and effectively.

What are key trends in data extraction market?

• Integration with AI and machine learning: Data extraction solutions are increasingly incorporating artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms, enabling them to automatically recognize patterns and extract data more accurately and efficiently.

• Shift towards cloud-based solutions: Cloud-based data extraction solutions are becoming more popular, as they offer greater scalability and flexibility, and enable organizations to access and process data from anywhere.

• Growing importance of data security and privacy: With the increasing volume and sensitivity of data being extracted, data security and privacy are becoming critical considerations for businesses. Data extraction solutions are increasingly incorporating security features such as encryption and access controls.

• Focus on automation and efficiency: With the growing volume of data being generated, businesses are looking for ways to automate and streamline their data extraction processes. Data extraction solutions are increasingly incorporating automation features to reduce the manual effort required to extract and process data.

• Increasing demand for real-time data extraction: Real-time data extraction is becoming increasingly important, as businesses look to make faster and more informed decisions. Data extraction solutions are incorporating real-time capabilities to enable organizations to extract and process data in real-time.

• Integration with other technologies: Data extraction solutions are increasingly integrating with other technologies such as business intelligence tools and workflow automation solutions, enabling organizations to seamlessly incorporate data extraction into their existing workflows.

• Focus on user experience: User experience is becoming a critical consideration in the design of data extraction solutions, as businesses look for solutions that are easy to use and require minimal training. Data extraction solutions are incorporating user-friendly interfaces and intuitive workflows to improve the user experience.

North America held the regional lead in the data extraction market in 2019 and is anticipated to keep it throughout the forecast period. Early adoption of cutting-edge technology by end users is a key element fueling the market's expansion in this region. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to have considerable growth during the projected period due to the rise in digital technology usage across emerging nations and the surge in important players' investments in China and India to expand their businesses.

The key players profiled in the data extraction market analysis are Alteryx, Inc., Altair Engineering Inc., Fair Isaac Corporation, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Matillion Ltd., Oracle Corporation, SAS Institute, Inc., SAP SE, and Teradata Corporation. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.

