A Genre-Defining New Release by a Unique, Impactful, and Authentic Artist- OG Lew Releases “Notchn and Nawfn”

With his heartfelt and refreshing new release, OG Lew is building a fascinating musical career
IRVINE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- An authentic and viscerally refreshing face of Hip Hop and Rap, OG Lew is generating all the buzz with his heartfelt musical craft. The talented artist only recently dropped his single, “Notchn and Nawfn” and has been turning heads ever since. Fortifying his distinctive and memorable style, OG Lew is curating a formidable presence in the music world.
With his signature style on display for audiences, “Notchn and Nawfn” is redolent of Pusha T’s vibe, with a smooth flow and masterfully crafted rhythms and lyricism. Devoid of the usual talk of drugs and gang violence, the track stands out with its impactful ethos.
OG Lew succeeds in taking listeners through a journey in his mind, rife with emotions, experiences, and stories of love, compassion, and life. Presenting real, unapologetically honest, and thoughtful hip hop, the talented singer-songwriter hopes to stir a new wave in the genre with “Notchn and Nawfn.”
Woven with great precision, the new single has unforgettable bars which immerse audiences into the song’s true message. With almost a “luxury flow,” the new track evokes all the emotions that OG Lew believes Hip Hop should amidst modern audiences.
Curated alongside contemporary artist, MarshMade, OG Lew’s new single is according to the artist, “something the world hasn’t felt in a mighty long time.” An inimitable talent, Lew is all set for what the future holds, and aims to leave a lasting impression on listeners with his passionate craft.
“I feel like this is my lane,” says OG Lew, “I plan on continuing to make music like this that the world hasn’t felt in a mighty long time.”
Check out OG Lew’s official website to stream, download, and listen to his exciting new music! Make sure to follow the artist on his social media for news and updates on upcoming music!
###
ABOUT
Lewis Frazelle, known professionally as OG Lew, is an American rapper, songwriter, entrepreneur, and record executive. OG Lews recounts how the earlier part of his life was full of hard times and testing struggles where he was overcome with the notion that joining a gang was the only way to survive.
Luckily, however, the artist’s mother moved him and his family to Irving, Texas from New Bern in North Carolina where he spent most of his years. The artist today credits that move for being the reason he decided to pick up a mic and start making music and getting out of the streets. Having led a momentous transition in his life, OG Lew has ever since, continued to follow his passion and love for music. The artist has released 3 mixtapes under his belt titled, ‘Talk Tuff Vol. 1,’ ‘Vol 2,’ and ‘Vol 3,’ all of which have been raging successes on the local level. He is currently looking forward to the release of an original, genre-defining track in 2023.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
OG Lew
OG Lew
+1 800-983-1362
lewisfraz31@gmail.com