Rotary Air Compressor Market Forecast Outlook | Top Key Players and Recent Trends is Projected to reach at $12,634 Mn

Rotary Air Compressor Market Expected to Reach $12,634 Million by 2023

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, April 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rotary Air Compressor witness an increased adoption in the developed and the developing regions, owing to technological innovations in product offerings, increased adoption of industry 4.0, growth associated with end-use industries, surge in demand for energy efficient products, and increase in application areas among end users.

According to AMR, the global Rotary Air Compressor market is projected to reach at $ 12,634 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 4.50% during the forecast period.

Top Leading Players:

The report features the competitive scenario of the Rotary Air Compressor market and provides comprehensive analysis of the significant growth strategies adopted by major players. The key players operating in the market include Atlas Copco AB, Kobe Steel Ltd., Elgi Equipments Limited, Ingersoll-Rand PLC, Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Limited, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Suzler Ltd., Ebara Corporations, Porter Cable, and VMAC Global Technology Inc., and others.

Stationary and oil free segments possess the maximum growth potential and are expected to create lucrative opportunities for industry players.

The stationary segment dominated the Rotary Air Compressor market in 2016, with around 60% revenue share and it is anticipated to exhibit fastest growth rate. This is attributed to the growth of construction, manufacturing, and oil & gas industry.

The oil free segment dominated the global Rotary Air Compressor market, with around 55% share in 2016, followed by oiled segment. Furthermore, oil free segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 4.80%, owing to widespread adoption of advanced products. For instance, in October 2016, Kobe Steel launched Emeraude-ALE oil-free air compressors.

Rotary Air Compressor Market Key Segments:

By Type -

• Portable

• Stationary

By Lubrication Method -

• Oiled

• Oil-free

By End-User Industry -

• Food & Beverage

• Oil & Gas

• Manufacturing

• Medical

• Power Generation

• Others

Key Findings of the Rotary Air Compressor Market:

• The stationary segment dominated the global Rotary Air Compressor market in 2016.

• The oil-free, power generation sector, manufacturing, and food & beverage industry segments are estimated to provide significant growth

opportunities to the key market players.

• The Asia-Pacific market is expected to be dominant, in terms of market size. However, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA are estimated to possess the highest

CAGR during the forecast period.

