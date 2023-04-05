Silica Sand Market to Hit US$ 22.9 Billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 5.6% – Exclusive Report by IMARC Group

The report has segmented the silica sand market on the basis of breakup by end-use and region.

ST. BROOKLYN, NY, USA, April 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “𝐒𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐒𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞, 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡, 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖,” the global silica sand market size reached US$ 22.9 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 32.1 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6% during 2023-2028.

Silica sand, usually called as industrial sand, is one of the most common varieties of sand found across the globe. It is used for well-diversified applications, including paving roads, glass making, foundries and coal-burning boilers, oil and water filtration, commercial casting, sandblasting, etc. In addition, silica sand is also utilized in the hydraulic fracturing process, where its demand has increased significantly in recent years. This can be accredited to the advantageous properties of industrial sand, such as strength, high silica content, and resistance to heat and chemical reactions.

Silica Sand Market Trends:

The increasing usage of fiberglass, on account of the escalating demand for the product across the construction sector, the rising automotive production and sales, and inflating per capita income levels, is among the key elements stimulating the silica sand market. Moreover, the growing focus of key players on numerous technological advancements to introduce solar control glazing for building glass, lightweight glazing mirrors, and advanced nanotechnology in flat reflectors is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Besides this, the elevating need for naturally available shale gas among several countries across the globe to reduce their dependence on crude oil is positively influencing the global market. Furthermore, the escalating requirement for silica sand, owing to the increasing production of unconventional natural gas, as it is extracted using the hydraulic fracturing process, wherein industrial sand is used as a proppant, is also propelling the market growth. Apart from this, the rising infrastructural projects in various countries are envisaged to facilitate the construction sector, which is anticipated to fuel the silica sand market over the forecasted period.

Silica Sand Market 2023-2028 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the silica sand market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by End-Use:

• Glass Industry

• Foundry

• Hydraulic Fracturing

• Filtration

• Abrasives

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• China

• United States

• Italy

• Turkey

• Germany

• Australia

• Others

This report can serve as an excellent guide for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists and all those who are planning to foray into the market in any form.

