UK biotech company CodiKoat are developing new antimicrobial reusable food packaging, which will kill bacteria and viruses in seconds.

Every year, millions of tonnes of single-use plastic food packaging is produced and wasted and at CodiKoat, we want to tackle that problem head on. This grant is going to be the start of that journey.” — Blake Gudgel, CEO, CodiKoat

HAVERHILL, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, April 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- UK Biotech Company Takes on Single-Use Plastics with New Antimicrobial Reusable Food Packaging Solution

Haverhill-based biotech company CodiKoat have beaten a highly competitive field to be awarded a £330,000 UK Research and Innovation grant. The grant will fund CodiKoat’s development of new antimicrobial reusable food packaging solutions.

Incredibly, to date CodiKoat have been successful in all eight grants that they have applied for from Innovate UK, with over £2.1m in grant funding received in under three years.

This latest grant success will enable CodiKoat to test and deliver new antimicrobial reusable food packaging formats, which the company are calling “CodiPac”.

CodiPac will introduce CodiKoat’s novel antimicrobial technology Cydal to the food packaging manufacturing process, a technology which is independently certified to kill 99.99% of viruses, bacteria and fungi on surfaces within seconds.

The aim of the project is to reduce the environmental impact associated with the need for high temperature washing or chemical sterilisation for typical types of reusable food packaging. CodiKoat will work with supermarkets and consumers to assess the viability of this alternative to single-use packaging.

New CodiKoat CEO Blake Gudgel said, “We are delighted to have been successful in this latest funding application to Innovate UK, who have been an essential partner to the ongoing growth and innovation at CodiKoat.

Every year, millions of tonnes of single-use plastic food packaging is produced and wasted and at CodiKoat, we want to tackle that problem head on. This grant is going to be the start of that journey”.

The grant forms part of an initiative to reduce the environmental impact of plastic food packaging by the UK’s national innovation agency, Innovate UK.

Propelled by the support of Innovate UK, CodiKoat have established a world-class team and made remarkable scientific breakthroughs as they push their antiviral technologies towards commercialisation.

The first funding application CodiKoat made to Innovate UK has formed the foundation for many of the later scientific developments made by the business. Born in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, CodiKoat sought to develop a unique novel process for giving frequently contacted surfaces virucidal properties, and to deliver that in a more sustainable, durable and effective way.

That technology has since been independently ISO-certified as the fastest antiviral protection of its kind in the world, killing 99.99% of virus particles within seconds of contact.

Seven successful funding applications followed for a variety of purposes, as the scope and extraordinary potential of the new technology became more apparent. Funding has been received for the development and prototyping of industry-changing products including antiviral air filters, sustainable and reusable cups for events and festivals and antimicrobial face masks.

The sustained support shown by Innovate UK in CodiKoat highlights the importance and value of UK-based funding for establishing the UK as world leaders in scientific innovation.

CodiKoat

CodiKoat Ltd. have developed the fastest ISO certified antimicrobial and antiviral coating technology in the world. CodiKoat’s unique technology uses surface functionalised nanostructures to inactivate viruses, bacteria and fungi within seconds of contact - including coronaviruses. www.codikoat.com

Innovate UK

Innovate UK is the UK’s national innovation agency. They support business-led innovation in all sectors, technologies and UK regions. Innovate UK help businesses grow through the development and commercialisation of new products, processes, and services, supported by an outstanding innovation ecosystem that is agile, inclusive, and easy to navigate.

