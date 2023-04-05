Make A Wish Festival Submissions will open on May 1st, 2023

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The British Production Company “Make A Wish Film & Theatre Productions” based in London which produces independent projects, wanted to create an initiative for all professionals in the Film
sector.
The Make A Wish Festival 2023 was born with an idea of the two founders Al Fenderico, and Tino Orsini of the same Production Company who gave life as artistic directors to this event that will take place next year 2024 on March 29th.
The Festival was born to promote artists around the world and in the film sector to allow them to have more visibility and to be able to promote diversity and inclusiveness for all projects and categories.
The jury of the Festival is entirely international and with known names from the Film and Theatre sector, and will be announced very soon along with Partners and Companies involved in this initiative. Submissions will start on May 1st and close on December 31st 2023, on FilmFreeway.
The categories and prizes evaluated are:
● Best Animation
● Best Documentary
● Best Short Film (15 mins max - For each genre)
● Best International Feature Film (For Each Genre)
● Best Screenplay (Short-Film, Feature Film, TV Pilot)
● Best Actor in Drama
● Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy
● Best Actress in Drama
● Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy
● Best Supporting Actor
● Best Supporting Actress
● Best Director
● Best Producer
● Best Set Design
● Best Costume designer
● Best Stunt Coordinator
● Best Casting Director
● Best Sound
● Best Photography
● Best Film Poster
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.