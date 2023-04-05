Usage-Based Insurance Market: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2027 Allstate Corporation, Aviva, AXA

PORTLAND, UNITED STATES USA/CANADA , UNITED STATES , April 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Usage-Based Insurance Market by Policy Type [Pay-As-You-Drive Insurance (PAYD), Pay-How-You-Drive Insurance (PHYD), and Manage-How-You-Drive Insurance (MHYD)], Technology (OBD-II-Based UBI Programs, Smartphone-Based UBI Programs, Hybrid-Based UBI Programs, and Black-Box-Based UBI Programs), Vehicle Age (New Vehicles and Used Vehicles), Vehicle Type (Light-Duty Vehicle (LDV) and Heavy-Duty Vehicle (HDV)): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

The global usage-based insurance market is segmented into type, technology, vehicle age, vehicle type and region. In terms of type, the market is fragmented into pay-as-you-drive insurance (PAYD), pay-how-you-drive insurance (PHYD), and manage-how-you-drive insurance (MHYD). Depending on technology, it is bifurcated into OBD-II-based UBI programs, smartphone-based UBI programs, hybrid-based UBI programs, and black-box-based UBI programs.

As per vehicle age the market is bifurcated into new vehicles and used vehicles. In terms of vehicle type the market is segmented into light-duty vehicle (LDV) and heavy-duty vehicle (HDV). Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players profiled in the usage-based insurance market analysis are Allianz SE, Allstate Corporation, Aviva, AXA, Insurethebox, Liberty Mutual Insurance, Mapfre S.A., Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company, Progressive Corporation and UNIPOLSAI ASSICURAZIONI S.P.A. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.

Top impacting factors

Adoption of advanced technology in UBI

Increasing concerns regarding driver’s safety across the globe

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

The study provides an in-depth analysis of global usage-based insurance market forecast along with the current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on global usage-based insurance market is provided in the report.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

The quantitative analysis of the market from 2020 to 2027 is provided to determine the market potential.

Key Market Segments

By Type

Pay-as-you-drive (PAYD)

Pay-how-you-drive (PHYD)

Manage-how-you-drive (MHYD)

By Technology

OBD-II-based UBI programs

Smartphone-based UBI programs

Hybrid-based UBI programs

Black-box-based UBI programs

By Vehicle Age

New Vehicles

Used Vehicles

By Vehicle Type

Light-Duty Vehicle (LDV)

Heavy-Duty Vehicle (HDV)

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Belgium

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

Australia

Singapore

Thailand

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Key Market Players

Allianz SE

Allstate Corporation

Aviva

AXA

Insurethebox

Liberty Mutual Insurance

Mapfre S.A.

Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company

Progressive Corporation

UNIPOLSAI ASSICURAZIONI S.P.A

