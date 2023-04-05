Usage-Based Insurance Market: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2027 Allstate Corporation, Aviva, AXA
PORTLAND, UNITED STATES USA/CANADA , UNITED STATES , April 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Usage-Based Insurance Market by Policy Type [Pay-As-You-Drive Insurance (PAYD), Pay-How-You-Drive Insurance (PHYD), and Manage-How-You-Drive Insurance (MHYD)], Technology (OBD-II-Based UBI Programs, Smartphone-Based UBI Programs, Hybrid-Based UBI Programs, and Black-Box-Based UBI Programs), Vehicle Age (New Vehicles and Used Vehicles), Vehicle Type (Light-Duty Vehicle (LDV) and Heavy-Duty Vehicle (HDV)): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027
The global usage-based insurance market is segmented into type, technology, vehicle age, vehicle type and region. In terms of type, the market is fragmented into pay-as-you-drive insurance (PAYD), pay-how-you-drive insurance (PHYD), and manage-how-you-drive insurance (MHYD). Depending on technology, it is bifurcated into OBD-II-based UBI programs, smartphone-based UBI programs, hybrid-based UBI programs, and black-box-based UBI programs.
As per vehicle age the market is bifurcated into new vehicles and used vehicles. In terms of vehicle type the market is segmented into light-duty vehicle (LDV) and heavy-duty vehicle (HDV). Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
The key players profiled in the usage-based insurance market analysis are Allianz SE, Allstate Corporation, Aviva, AXA, Insurethebox, Liberty Mutual Insurance, Mapfre S.A., Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company, Progressive Corporation and UNIPOLSAI ASSICURAZIONI S.P.A. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.
Top impacting factors
Adoption of advanced technology in UBI
Increasing concerns regarding driver’s safety across the globe
Key Benefits For Stakeholders
The study provides an in-depth analysis of global usage-based insurance market forecast along with the current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.
Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on global usage-based insurance market is provided in the report.
Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.
The quantitative analysis of the market from 2020 to 2027 is provided to determine the market potential.
Key Market Segments
By Type
Pay-as-you-drive (PAYD)
Pay-how-you-drive (PHYD)
Manage-how-you-drive (MHYD)
By Technology
OBD-II-based UBI programs
Smartphone-based UBI programs
Hybrid-based UBI programs
Black-box-based UBI programs
By Vehicle Age
New Vehicles
Used Vehicles
By Vehicle Type
Light-Duty Vehicle (LDV)
Heavy-Duty Vehicle (HDV)
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Belgium
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
Australia
Singapore
Thailand
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Latin America
Middle East
Africa
Key Market Players
Allianz SE
Allstate Corporation
Aviva
AXA
Insurethebox
Liberty Mutual Insurance
Mapfre S.A.
Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company
Progressive Corporation
UNIPOLSAI ASSICURAZIONI S.P.A
FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS?
Q1. What are the upcoming trends of Usage-Based Insurance Market in the world?
Q2. Which is the largest regional market for Usage-Based Insurance ?
Q3. What is the estimated industry size of Usage-Based Insurance?
Q4. Which are the top companies to hold the market share in Usage-Based Insurance Market?
