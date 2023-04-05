There were 2,263 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 407,705 in the last 365 days.
Roberta Nee Adams' Rebecca's Soliloquy: A True Story to be Featured at the Los Angeles Festival of Books 2023
News Provided By
Bright Chavez, MainspringBooks
April 05, 2023, 14:21 GMT
Share This Article
We Make Stories Come To Life Through Self Publishing
Rebecca's Soliloquy: A True Story by Roberta Nee Adams Available on Amazon
Rebecca's Soliloquy: A True Story by Roberta Nee Adams Available on Barnes and Noble
Rebecca's Soliloquy: A True Story by Roberta Nee Adams
Roberta Nee Adams' Rebecca's Soliloquy: A True Story to be Featured at the Los Angeles Festival of Books 2023
''This story had me captivated from cover to cover. I felt like I was in the story living it with Rebecca.''”
— Crystal Gessler
LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In celebration of the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books, book lovers will once again be able to seek out great books. One of the treasures to seek is Roberta Nee Adams' Rebecca's Soliloquy: A True Story. Make sure you don't miss Adams' fascinating creation from April 22nd to 23rd, 2023. It can be challenging to grasp opportunities, so whenever one arises, grab it!
Rebecca's Soliloquy: A True Story by Roberta Nee Adams presents a timeless story demonstrating how love can conquer all. It is a journey fraught with dangers, resulting in tragedy and triumph.
A small town in southern Tennessee shaped the author's upbringing. Roberta Nee Adams has worked in medical clinics, retail, printing sales, and as a dispatcher for the police. With 22 years of clinical research experience, she now owns her own clinic and resides in Shelbyville, Tennessee. Rebecca's Soliloquy: A True Story is her debut book.
In Rebecca's Soliloquy: A True Story, Rebecca Moffett finds a wounded Yankee officer on her family's farm and nurses him back to health - not remarkable, except that her husband is a Confederate officer away at war! In the middle of a war, she has no idea that her actions will set into motion events leading to a journey over 250 miles between Obion County, Tennessee and St. Louis, Missouri.
Most of her journey is on foot, with the assistance of an older couple, formerly enslaved people on the farm, and an old horse. Bringing her husband home from the prison camp is her mission. But at what cost? Although thousands of volumes of well-documented facts about the Civil War have been written, thousands of stories of courageous individuals remain untold. This is one of the few that has survived, told orally from generation to generation.
In 150 years, a true story of determination, courage, and love has endured telling the tale of grim determination, courage, and the strength of friendship.
Watch the book video on Youtube: https://youtu.be/ZQFgD5PTcnk and check out the Amazon or Barnes & Noble links below to purchase a copy. Take part in the upcoming Los Angeles Times Festival of Books from April 22nd and 23rd, 2023 at the University of Southern California, Los Angeles, USA.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.