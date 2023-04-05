The Globalization of the Beer Industry 2023-2028: Opportunities and Challenges

Beer Industry Report

Rising Demand for Premium Beer Products Augmenting the Market Growth

NY 11249, BROOKLYN, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group latest published report, the global beer market size reached US$ 660.0 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 747.7 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 1.9% during 2023-2028.

Beer represents one of the most commonly consumed alcoholic beverages, which is made using grains, hops, yeast, and water. It undergoes different processes, such as malting, milling, mashing, extract separation, hop addition, boiling, aging, maturing, and packaging. It helps in preventing Alzheimer’s disease, gallstones, type-2 diabetes, and Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) infection if consumed in moderation. Besides this, as it aids in lowering bad cholesterol, promoting healthy blood sugar levels and reducing heart failure, coronary heart disease, heart attack, and strokes, beer is gaining popularity across the globe.

Global Beer Industry Treds:

Inflating disposable incomes and expanding chains of restaurants, pubs, bars, and cafes serving alcoholic beverages represent one of the key factors positively influencing the market. In addition, the growing demand for alcoholic beverages with a low alcohol percentage, in confluence with the availability of a wide variety of flavors, such as sweet, sour, fruity, and spicy, is propelling the growth of the market. Moreover, the easy availability of canned beer, along with its longer shelf-life and convenient handling, is creating a positive market outlook. Apart from this, the increasing adoption of beer in personal care products, in confluence with the growing focus on physical appearance, is driving the market. The rising funding for promotional campaigns is anticipated to increase the overall sales of beer.

Competitive Scenario with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the market has also been analyzed, with some of the biggest beer companies are:-

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd., ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV SA/NV, Beijing Yanjing Beer Group Corporation, Carlsberg Group, Diageo plc, Dogfish Head Craft Brewery Inc., HEINEKEN N.V., Sierra Nevada Brewing Co., Grupo Modelo, United Breweries Limited (UBL), Oettinger Brauerei GmbH, Kirin Holdings Company Limited, Molson Coors Beverage Company, and Tetra Laval Group.

The report cover the below key market segments:

Market Segmentation by Product Type, the market includes:

Standard Lager

Premium Lager

Specialty Beer

Other

Market Segmentation Packaging:

Glass

PET Bottle

Metal Can

Others

Market Segmentation by Production:

Macro-Brewery

Micro-Brewery

Others

Market Segmentation by Alcohol Content:

High

Low

Alcohol-Free

Market Segmentation by Flavor:

Flavored

Unflavored

Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

On-Trades

Specialty Stores

Convenience Stores

Others

Regional Insights

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

