The Globalization of the Beer Industry 2023-2028: Opportunities and Challenges

NY 11249, BROOKLYN, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group latest published report, the global beer market size reached US$ 660.0 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 747.7 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 1.9% during 2023-2028.

Beer represents one of the most commonly consumed alcoholic beverages, which is made using grains, hops, yeast, and water. It undergoes different processes, such as malting, milling, mashing, extract separation, hop addition, boiling, aging, maturing, and packaging. It helps in preventing Alzheimer’s disease, gallstones, type-2 diabetes, and Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) infection if consumed in moderation. Besides this, as it aids in lowering bad cholesterol, promoting healthy blood sugar levels and reducing heart failure, coronary heart disease, heart attack, and strokes, beer is gaining popularity across the globe.

Global Beer Industry Treds:

Inflating disposable incomes and expanding chains of restaurants, pubs, bars, and cafes serving alcoholic beverages represent one of the key factors positively influencing the market. In addition, the growing demand for alcoholic beverages with a low alcohol percentage, in confluence with the availability of a wide variety of flavors, such as sweet, sour, fruity, and spicy, is propelling the growth of the market. Moreover, the easy availability of canned beer, along with its longer shelf-life and convenient handling, is creating a positive market outlook. Apart from this, the increasing adoption of beer in personal care products, in confluence with the growing focus on physical appearance, is driving the market. The rising funding for promotional campaigns is anticipated to increase the overall sales of beer.

Competitive Scenario with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the market has also been analyzed, with some of the biggest beer companies are:-

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd., ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV SA/NV, Beijing Yanjing Beer Group Corporation, Carlsberg Group, Diageo plc, Dogfish Head Craft Brewery Inc., HEINEKEN N.V., Sierra Nevada Brewing Co., Grupo Modelo, United Breweries Limited (UBL), Oettinger Brauerei GmbH, Kirin Holdings Company Limited, Molson Coors Beverage Company, and Tetra Laval Group.

The report cover the below key market segments:

Market Segmentation by Product Type, the market includes:

Standard Lager
Premium Lager
Specialty Beer
Other

Market Segmentation Packaging:

Glass
PET Bottle
Metal Can
Others

Market Segmentation by Production:

Macro-Brewery
Micro-Brewery
Others

Market Segmentation by Alcohol Content:

High
Low
Alcohol-Free

Market Segmentation by Flavor:

Flavored
Unflavored

Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
On-Trades
Specialty Stores
Convenience Stores
Others

Regional Insights

North America

United States
Canada

Asia Pacific

China
Japan
India
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Others

Europe

Germany
France
United Kingdom
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others

Latin America

Brazil
Mexico
Others

Middle East and Africa

