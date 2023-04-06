Global Electric Aircraft Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Electric Aircraft Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Electric Aircraft Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the electric aircraft market. As per TBRC’s electric aircraft market forecast, the electric aircraft market size is expected to grow to $15.16 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 13.6%.

A surge in global air passenger volume is expected to drive the electric aircraft market. North America is expected to hold the largest electric aircraft market share. Major players in the electric aircraft market include Airbus Yuneec Holding Limited, The Boeing Company, Yuneec International, Lilium GmbH, Safran SA, Bye Aerospace.

Electric Aircraft Market Segments

1) By Type: Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing, or Hybrid Wing

2) By Technology: CTOL, STOL, VTOL

3) By System: Batteries, Electric Motors, Aerostructures, Avionics, Software, Other Systems

4) By Platform: Regional Transport Aircraft, Business Jets, Light & Ultralight Aircraft

5) By Application: Commercial, Military, and Other Applications

The electric aircraft refers to machines used for air travel. Electric aircraft are planes that use batteries to power an electric motor instead of jet fuel to power an engine. They consist of a motor for converting electrical energy into mechanical energy and a battery.

The Table Of Content For The Electric Aircraft Market Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Electric Aircraft Market Characteristics

3. Electric Aircraft Market Trends And Strategies

4. Electric Aircraft Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1. COVID-19 Impact On Electric Aircraft Market

4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Electric Aircraft Market

4.3. Impact Of High Inflation On Electric Aircraft Market

5. Electric Aircraft Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Electric Aircraft Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Electric Aircraft Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market

6. Electric Aircraft Market Segmentation

……

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Electric Aircraft Market

29. Electric Aircraft Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

30.1. Abbreviations

30.2. Currencies

30.3. Historic And Forecast Inflation Rates

30.4. Research Inquiries

30.5. The Business Research Company

30.6. Copyright And Disclaimer

