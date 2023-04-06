Global Deception Technology Industry Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends Analysis, And Leaders

IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Deception Technology Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the deception technology global market. As per TBRC’s deception technology global market forecast, the deception technology global market size is expected to grow to $4.50 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 15.4%.

The growth in the deception technology market is due to growing cybersecurity concerns. North America region is expected to hold the largest deception technology market share. Major players in the deception technology market include Illusive Networks Inc., Commvault Systems Inc., Rapid7 Inc., Akamai Technologies Inc., Fidelis Cybersecurity Inc.

Deception Technology Market Segments
•By Deception Stack: Application Security, Data Security, Endpoint Security, Network Security
•By Component: Solution, Services
•By Organization Size: Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises
•By Deployment Mode: On-Premise, Cloud-Based
•By Vertical: Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Energy and Utilities, Government, Healthcare, Telecom and IT, Manufacturing, Retail, and Other Verticals (Education, Defense, and Others)
•By Geography: The global deception technology market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Deception technology refers to a collective term for tools and software used in cyber security of infrastructure to deceive cybercriminals by trapping and monitoring their activity. The deception technology is used to identify and monitor suspicious activities of cyberattacks, provide insights into cybercriminals, reduce alert fatigue, collect traps and decoys across the system of organizational infrastructure to protect information and used in various sectors such as banking, healthcare, military operations, and communication industry.

The Table Of Content For The Deception Technology Market Include:
1. Deception Technology Market Executive Summary
2. Deception Technology Market Characteristics
3. Deception Technology Market Trends
4. Deception Technology Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Deception Technology Market Size And Growth Rate
……
25. Deception Technology Market Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Deception Technology Market Competitor Landscape
27. Deception Technology Market Opportunities And Strategies
28. Deception Technology Market, Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix


