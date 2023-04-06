Global Deception Technology Industry Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends Analysis, And Leaders

Deception Technology Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s Deception Technology Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Deception Technology Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the deception technology global market. As per TBRC’s deception technology global market forecast, the deception technology global market size is expected to grow to $4.50 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 15.4%.

The growth in the deception technology market is due to growing cybersecurity concerns. North America region is expected to hold the largest deception technology market share. Major players in the deception technology market include Illusive Networks Inc., Commvault Systems Inc., Rapid7 Inc., Akamai Technologies Inc., Fidelis Cybersecurity Inc.

Deception Technology Market Segments

•By Deception Stack: Application Security, Data Security, Endpoint Security, Network Security

•By Component: Solution, Services

•By Organization Size: Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises

•By Deployment Mode: On-Premise, Cloud-Based

•By Vertical: Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Energy and Utilities, Government, Healthcare, Telecom and IT, Manufacturing, Retail, and Other Verticals (Education, Defense, and Others)

•By Geography: The global deception technology market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Learn More On The Deception Technology Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=8009&type=smp

Deception technology refers to a collective term for tools and software used in cyber security of infrastructure to deceive cybercriminals by trapping and monitoring their activity. The deception technology is used to identify and monitor suspicious activities of cyberattacks, provide insights into cybercriminals, reduce alert fatigue, collect traps and decoys across the system of organizational infrastructure to protect information and used in various sectors such as banking, healthcare, military operations, and communication industry.

Read more on the global deception technology market report at:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/deception-technology-global-market-report

The Table Of Content For The Deception Technology Market Include:

1. Deception Technology Market Executive Summary

2. Deception Technology Market Characteristics

3. Deception Technology Market Trends

4. Deception Technology Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Deception Technology Market Size And Growth Rate

……

25. Deception Technology Market Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Deception Technology Market Competitor Landscape

27. Deception Technology Market Opportunities And Strategies

28. Deception Technology Market, Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix



Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Cybersecurity Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cybersecurity-global-market-report

Cybersecurity Services Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cybersecurity-services-global-market-report

Automotive Cybersecurity Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-cybersecurity-global-market-report

Contact Information

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/

Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC