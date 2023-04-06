Data-Centric Security Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Data-Centric Security Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the data-centric security global market. As per TBRC’s data-centric security global market forecast, the data-centric security market size is expected to reach $17.12 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 27.5%.

Growing data breach incidents will propel the data-centric security market growth during the forecast period. North America is expected to hold the largest data-centric security market share. Major players in the data-centric security market include Broadcom Inc., Imperva Inc., Micro Focus International PLC., NetApp Inc., Orange Cyberdefense, Talend SA, Varonis Systems.

Data-Centric Security Market Segments
•By Component: Software And Solutions, Data Discovery, Data Protection, Data Governance, Professional Services, Other Components
•By Organization Size: Large, Medium, Small
•By Deployment Mode: On-Premise, Cloud
•By Vertical: Banking, Financial Services And Insurance (BFSI), Government And Defense, Healthcare And Pharmaceuticals, Telecommunications, Information Technology (IT) And Enterprises, Retail, Other Verticals

Data-centric security is technological solution that safeguards data from unauthorized access by automatically screening each time a file is added to or changed in a network. Data-centric security is used to protect data from unauthorized access, help to reduce cyber risk and inside threats, secure data transmissions stored in organizations infrastructure, and ensure compliance across various industries.

The Table Of Content For The Data-Centric Security Market Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Data-Centric Security Market Characteristics
3. Data-Centric Security Market Trends And Strategies
4. Data-Centric Security Market - Macro Economic Scenario
5. Data-Centric Security Market Size And Growth
6. Data-Centric Security Market Segmentation
……
26. Africa Data-Centric Security Market
27. Data-Centric Security Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Data-Centric Security Market
29. Data-Centric Security Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix


