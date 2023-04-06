Animal Biotechnology Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Animal Biotechnology Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the animal biotechnology market. As per TBRC’s animal biotechnology market forecast, the animal biotechnology global market size is expected to reach $38.32 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.48%.

The growing awareness regarding animal health and welfare is expected to propel the animal biotechnology global market going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest animal biotechnology market share. Major players in the animal biotechnology market include Zoetis Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Biogenesis Bago SA, Merck & Co., Inc., Virbac, Elanco Animal Health Incorporated.

Animal Biotechnology Market Segments
• By Product Type: Diagnostics Tests, Vaccines, Drugs, Reproductive And Genetic, Feed Additives

• By Animal Type: Companion, Livestock

• By Application: Diagnosis Of Animal Diseases, Treatment Of Animal Diseases, Preventive Care Of Animals, Drug Development, Other Applications

• By End-Use: Laboratories, Point-Of-Care Testing/In-house Testing, Veterinary Hospitals And Clinics, Other End-Uses

Animal biotechnology refers to the use of science and engineering techniques by which living organisms are modified to benefit humans and other animals. Animal biotechnology is used to modify the genome of animals, known as genetic engineering, to improve their suitability in pharmaceuticals, industrial, and agriculture applications.

The Table Of Content For The Animal Biotechnology Market Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Animal Biotechnology Market Characteristics
3. Animal Biotechnology Market Trends And Strategies
4. Animal Biotechnology Market - Macro Economic Scenario
5. Animal Biotechnology Market Size And Growth
6. Animal Biotechnology Market Segmentation
……
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Animal Biotechnology Market
29. Animal Biotechnology Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix

