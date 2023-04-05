Breakfast Cereals Market Share, Industry Analysis 2023-2028 | Top Companies : Kellogg Co., Nestle S.A

Breakfast Cereals Market

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest research study “Breakfast Cereals Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028” by IMARC Group, finds that the global breakfast cereals market size reached US$ 100.7 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 130.3 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.24% during 2023-2028.

Breakfast custom cereals boxes design are prepared from processed grains that are usually consumed with milk, cream, curd, etc., or sweetened with fresh fruits, syrups, sugar, etc. They generally comprise wheat, rye, sorghum, rice, oats, maize, barley, millet, quinoa, corn, etc. In line with this, breakfast cereals are commonly available in ready-to-eat (RTE) and ready-to-cook variants. They are rich in vitamins, iron, proteins, carbohydrates, magnesium, dietary fibbers, etc. Breakfast cereals aid in preventing constipation, colon disorders, cancer, high blood sugar levels, etc. They also minimize the risk of obesity, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), etc.

Breakfast Cereals Market Trends and Drivers:

The growing consumer inclination towards adding high-fibber as well as protein food items to the regular diet for maintaining their health and building immunity is primarily augmenting the breakfast cereals market. Furthermore, the increasing western influence on culinary practices is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Apart from this, the widespread adoption of packaged breakfast cereals, owing to their higher nutritional content, is positively influencing the global market. Moreover, the introduction of exotic and healthy breakfast cereals, including oats, flax seeds, chia seeds, etc., is also bolstering the market growth. Besides this, the development of gluten-free, keto-friendly, and organic variants, on account of the rising incidences of celiac diseases and the expanding lactose-intolerant population, and the inflating popularity of in at-home hot breakfasts, such as muesli, granola, wheat bran, and porridge, are further catalysing the global market. Additionally, easy product availability across e-commerce platforms is expected to fuel the breakfast cereals market in the coming years.

Breakfast Cereals Market Report Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

• Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods

• Cable Inc.

• Carman’s Fine Foods

• Freedom Foods Group

• General Mills Inc.

• Kellogg Co.

• Marico Ltd

• Micros

• Nestle S.A and Post Holdings Inc.

The report has been segmented the market into following categories:

Breakup by Type:

• Ready-to-Eat

• Hot Cereals

Breakup by Nature:

• Conventional

• Organic

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

• Specialty Stores

• Online Stores

• Others

Breakup By Regions:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2017-2022)

• Market Outlook (2023-2028)

• Porter's Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

