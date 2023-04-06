Global Anti-Money Laundering Software Market Is Projected To Grow At A 14% Rate Through The Forecast Period

IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Anti-Money Laundering Software Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the anti-money laundering software global market. As per TBRC’s anti-money laundering software market forecast, the anti-money laundering software industry size is expected to grow to $4.25 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 14.0%.

The increasing number of money laundering cases is expected to propel the anti-money laundering software global market. North America is expected to hold the largest anti-money laundering software market share. Major players in the anti-money laundering software market include Accenture Inc., ACI Worldwide Inc., AML Partners LLC, Ascent Technology Consulting, BAE Systems Inc., Eastnets Holding Limited.

Anti-Money Laundering Software Market Segments
1) By Component: Software, Services
2) By Deployment: On-premises, On-Cloud
3) By Application: Transaction Monitoring, Currency Transaction Reporting, Customer Identity Management, Compliance Management, Other Applications
4) By End-Use: BFSI, Defense, Healthcare, IT and Telecom, Retail, Other End-Users

The anti-money laundering software refers to software used to analyze customer data and detect suspicious activity. Anti-money laundering software employs tools and technology to assist legal and financial institutions in meeting legal requirements imposed by financial regulators to detect and combat financial crime. Its possible applications range from data management and procedural filtering to predictive analysis and machine learning.

The Table Of Content For The Anti-Money Laundering Software Market Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Anti-Money Laundering Software Market Characteristics
3. Anti-Money Laundering Software Market Trends And Strategies
4. Anti-Money Laundering Software Market - Macro Economic Scenario
5. Anti-Money Laundering Software Market Size And Growth
6. Anti-Money Laundering Software Market Segmentation
……
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Anti-Money Laundering Software Market
29. Anti-Money Laundering Software Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix

