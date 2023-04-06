Consumer IAM Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Consumer IAM Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Consumer IAM Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the consumer IAM market. As per TBRC’s consumer IAM global market forecast, the consumer IAM global market is expected to reach $19.92 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 16.6%.

The rise in security breaches and cyber-attacks is expected to propel the growth of the consumer IAM market going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest consumer IAM market share. Major players in the consumer IAM market include Akamai Technologies Inc., Ping Identity Corporation, ForgeRock Inc., LoginRadius Inc., Acuant Inc., GlobalSign.In Pte Ltd., Trusona Inc.

Consumer IAM Market Segments

1) By Component: Solutions, Services

2) By Solution: Identity Governance, Identity Verification and Authentication, Access Management and Authorization, Behaviour Analytics

3) By Services: Integration and Deployment, Support and Maintenance, Consulting

4) By Organization Size: Large Enterprises, SMEs

5) By Verticals: BFSI, Hospitality, Healthcare, Retail and e-commerce, Public Sector, Automotive, Education, IT, Transportation and Logistics, Other Verticals

Customer identity and access management (CIAM) refers to customer identity identification and authorization. It is used by organizations for customer identification and access management (CIAM) to securely record and retain customer identity and profile data and to regulate consumer access to apps and services.

