Whole Slide Imaging Market is estimated to be US$ 2157.1 million by 2030 with a CAGR of 17%-By PMI

COVINA, CALIFONIA, UNITED STATE, April 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Whole Slide Imaging Market accounted for US$ 460.3 million in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 2157.1 million by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 17%. Whole slide imaging (WSI) is an advanced digital imaging technology. It is used by pathology departments across the world. WSI commonly known as virtual microscopy involves the acquisition of high-resolution digital images representing entire tissue sections from glass slides, on a computer monitor. A typical WSI system contains microscopic optical components, focusing unit for the camera, and illumination systems connected to the computer. The computer system is fortified with specialized software for analyzing and viewing the digital images of the glass slide. The application of whole slide imaging systems in therapeutics has made it possible for pathologists and physicians to collect crucial information quickly. This confirms that the remedial measures prescribed based on this information are accurately and timely, thereby improving quality and survival rates of life of patients.
The report “Whole Slide Imaging Market, By Technology (Scanners, IT Infrastructure, Viewer, and Image Management System), By Application (Telepathology, Cytopathology, Immunohistochemistry, and Hematopathology), By End-user (Education, Research, and Clinical), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030”
Key Highlights:
• In October 2018, in AstraZeneca strengthened and expanded the oncology development and commercialization collaboration with Innate Pharma.
Analyst View:
The growing demand for cancer diagnosis is estimated to further drive the growth of the global whole slide imaging market. Also, innovation in digital imaging technologies has enhanced the quality of diagnostic tools. Better image analysis with the help of digital slide scanners and imaging software is another factor boosting the growth of the target market in clinical laboratories.
Key Market Insights from the report:
The Whole Slide Imaging Market accounted for US$ 460.3 million in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 2157.1 million by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 17%. The global whole slide imaging market is segmented based on technology, application, end-user, and region.
• Based on technology, the global whole slide imaging market is segmented into scanners, IT infrastructure, viewer, and image management system.
• Based on the application, the target market is classified into telepathology, cytopathology, immunohistochemistry, and hematopathology.
• Based on end-user, the target market is segmented into education, research, and clinical.
Based on the region the global whole slide imaging market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The Asia-Pacific market is exhibiting the highest CAGR, due to the same factors responsible for the growth of the global market, such as growing research on drug discovery and awareness about the benefits of WSI.
Competitive Landscape:
• Definiens AG
• Hamamatsu Photonics KK
• Indica Labs
• Inspirata
• Leica Biosystems GmbH
• Mikroscan Technologies
• Nikon Corporation
• Olympus Corporation
• Philips Healthcare
• Ventana Medical Systems
The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.
