Diagnostic Imaging Services Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Diagnostic Imaging Services Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the diagnostic imaging services market. As per TBRC’s diagnostic imaging services market forecast, the diagnostic imaging services market size is expected to reach $646.73 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.72%.
The rise in incidents of chronic illness across the globe is expected to contribute to the growth of the diagnostic imaging services market going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest diagnostic imaging services market share. Major players in the diagnostic imaging services market include RadNet Inc., Alliance Healthcare Services Inc., Sonic Healthcare, Novant Health (MedQuest Associates Inc.), Dignity Health, In Health Group.
Diagnostic Imaging Services Market Segments
1) By Type: X-Ray Imaging, Ultrasound, Magnetic Resource Imaging, Computed Tomography, Nuclear Imaging, Mammography
2) By Application: Cardiology, Gynecology/OBS, Orthopedics And Musculoskeletal, Oncology, Neurology And Spine, General Imaging
3) By End User: Hospitals, Diagnostic Imaging Centers, Ambulatory Imaging Centers, Other End Users
Diagnostic imaging services are used to peer into the body to help identify the underlying causes of an illness or damage and to validate a diagnosis. Diagnostic imaging services include the provision of easy, noninvasive, and painless diagnostic techniques that can create pictures of the structures and activities inside your body.
The Table Of Content For The Diagnostic Imaging Services Market Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Diagnostic Imaging Services Market Market Characteristics
3. Diagnostic Imaging Services Market Market Trends And Strategies
4. Diagnostic Imaging Services Market Market - Macro Economic Scenario
4.1. COVID-19 Impact On Diagnostic Imaging Services Market Market
4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Diagnostic Imaging Services Market Market
4.3. Impact Of High Inflation On Diagnostic Imaging Services Market Market
5. Diagnostic Imaging Services Market Market Size And Growth
5.1. Global Diagnostic Imaging Services Market Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion
5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.1.2. Restraints On The Market
5.2. Global Diagnostic Imaging Services Market Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion
5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.2.2. Restraints On the Market
6. Diagnostic Imaging Services Market Market Segmentation
……
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Diagnostic Imaging Services Market Market
29. Diagnostic Imaging Services Market Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
30.1. Abbreviations
30.2. Currencies
30.3. Historic And Forecast Inflation Rates
30.4. Research Inquiries
30.5. The Business Research Company
30.6. Copyright And Disclaimer
