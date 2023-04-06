Kraft Paper Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company's Kraft Paper Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, April 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
The Business Research Company’s “Kraft Paper Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the kraft paper market. As per TBRC’s kraft paper global market forecast, the kraft paper market size is expected to reach $20.01 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 4.29%.
The rapidly expanding packaging business is driving the kraft paper global market. North America is expected to hold the largest kraft paper global market share. Major players in the kraft paper market include Ahlstrom-Munksjö, BillerudKorsnäs AB, Canadian Kraft Paper Ltd., Canfor, Daio Paper Corporation, Gascogne Papier.
1) By Type: Virgin Natural Kraft Paper, Natural Recycled Kraft Paper, Black Kraft Paper, Coloured Kraft Paper, White Or Bleached Kraft Paper, Printed Kraft Paper
2) By Packaging Form: Corrugated Boxes, Grocery Bags, Industrial Bags, Wraps, Pouches, Envelopes
3) By Grade: Unbleached, Bleached, Wrapping And Packaging, Sack Kraft Paper, Other Grades
4) By End User: Food And Beverages, Building And Construction, Electronics And Electricals, Cosmetic And Personal Care, Textile Manufacturing, Other End-Users
Kraft paper is made by the sulfate pulping process and it is of various grades such as bleached, unbleached, and others. The kraft paper is used for the packaging of materials.
The Table Of Content For The Kraft Paper Global Market Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Kraft Paper Market Characteristics
3. Kraft Paper Market Trends And Strategies
4. Kraft Paper Market - Macro Economic Scenario
4.1. COVID-19 Impact On Kraft Paper Market
4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Kraft Paper Market
4.3. Impact Of High Inflation On Kraft Paper Market
5. Kraft Paper Market Size And Growth
5.1. Global Kraft Paper Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion
5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.1.2. Restraints On The Market
5.2. Global Kraft Paper Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion
5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.2.2. Restraints On the Market
6. Kraft Paper Market Segmentation
……
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Kraft Paper Market
29. Kraft Paper Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
30.1. Abbreviations
30.2. Currencies
30.3. Historic And Forecast Inflation Rates
30.4. Research Inquiries
30.5. The Business Research Company
30.6. Copyright And Disclaimer
Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business