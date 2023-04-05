Reproductive Challenged - A raw and honest account of one woman's emotional well being in the theft of motherhood

DETROIT, MI, USA, April 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Motherhood is not an easy journey for everyone. In Reproductive Challenged, Shenise Jones explores the difficulties many women face in regards to infertility, discussing feelings of depression,emptiness, and most importantly, of knowing when to seek medical assistance. With the author's openness about her own fertility journey, she hopes to encourage more women that it is okay to talk about their reproductive health.
“I want women and men to have these uncomfortable talks with their spouses,” Shenise says. “My mission is to reduce the
stigma surrounding infertility and encourage prospective parents to really open up - not just with one another, but also with their primary healthcare providers, families, and friends - their entire support system.”
Shenise was diagnosed with secondary infertility, otherwise known as the inability to conceive or carry a baby to term after previously giving birth. This diagnosis sits with millions of parents, according to the National Center for Health Statistics, and is just as painful as primary infertility.
Reproductive Challenged: How I was robbed of motherhood: The emotional/mental toll & knowing my legal, medical rights sees Shenise breakdown the causes and treatments of her condition, and the incredible and exhausting physical,
psychological, and emotional toll it has taken on her.
Reproductive Challenge is available worldwide as an Ebook and Paperback
A native of Detroit, Shenise R. Jones is the second oldest of three sisters. Growing up in a low class neighborhood where drugs/alcohol, poverty, and violence was often. Shenise learned how to escape her rough upbringing by expressing herself creatively from an early age with a love of writing & story telling.
Shenise is also the author of Now Is The Time To Start A Business - a one-stop shop for readers wanting to turn their passion into a career.
