Global Carrier Screening Market Forecast Statistics 2023-2032 – Market Size, Growth Drivers, Trends, And Segments

The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, April 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Carrier Screening Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the carrier screening market. As per TBRC’s carrier screening market forecast, the carrier screening market size is expected to grow to $4.30 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 15.9%.

The growth in the carrier screening global market is due to increase in fetal chromosomal abnormalities and genetic disorders. North America region is expected to hold the largest carrier screening global market share. Major players in the carrier screening global market include Invitae Corporation, Fulgent Genetics Inc., Illumina Inc., Sema4 Holdings Corporation, Natera Inc.

Carrier Screening Market Segments

• By Type: Expanded Carrier Screening, Targeted Disease Carrier Screening
• By Product and Service: Service, Product
• By Medical Condition: Pulmonary Conditions, Hematological Conditions, Neurological Conditions, Other Medical Conditions
• By Technology: DNA Sequencing, Polymerase Chain Reaction, Microarrays, Other Technologies
• By End User: Hospitals, Reference Laboratories, Physician Offices and Clinics, Other End Users
• By Geography: The global carrier screening market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Carrier screening is a type of genetic test that can determine if there is a gene that causes certain genetic illnesses. Carrier screening is used to identify people who have one copy of a gene mutation that causes a hereditary illness when two copies are present.

The Table Of Content For The Carrier Screening Market Include:

1. Carrier Screening Market Executive Summary
2. Carrier Screening Market Characteristics
3. Carrier Screening Market Trends
4. Carrier Screening Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Carrier Screening Market Size And Growth Rate
……
25. Carrier Screening Market Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Carrier Screening Market Competitor Landscape
27. Carrier Screening Market Opportunities And Strategies
28. Carrier Screening Market, Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix

