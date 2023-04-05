Burbank’s Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C. Helps Victims of Workplace Sexual Harassment in SoCal

One of California's top law firms is leading the fight against workplace sexual harassment in Southern California.

BURBANK, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Although it may not seem like it, sexual harassment in the workplace continues to take place even in this day and age. According to data from the United States Equal Employment Opportunity Commission ("EEOC") a record $68.2 million was recovered by the EEOC for alleged victims of sexual harassment in 2019 alone, closely followed by $65.3 million in 2020 and $61.6 million in 2021.

Sexual harassment can take many forms. It can include verbal conduct (like, for example, comments about one's body) and physical conduct (like, for example, unwanted touching) based on a person's sex, which is offensive and unwelcome. It can include, but is not limited to, sexual advances, requests for sexual favors, or other verbal or physical conduct of a sexual nature.

“The Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C., vigorously prosecutes lawsuits on behalf of victims of workplace sexual harassment in SoCal and is committed to restoring the balance of power against the government, large corporations, and insurance companies alike whenever they seek to deprive people of their rights,” said Michael Akopyan, founder and partner at the Akopyan Law Firm, and added, “We are dedicated to enforcing our clients’ rights.”

About Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C.

The Akopyan Law Firm is a boutique employment law firm dedicated to defending its clients against unlawful sexual harassment in the workplace.

The Akopyan Law Firm's employment lawyers in Burbank are dedicated to helping employees stand up for themselves and speak truth to power whenever they are wronged. The Akopyan Law Firm has experience handling nearly every kind of employment law case, including sexual harassment.

