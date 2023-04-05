Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Overview, Top Leading Player, Future Growth and Business Prospects 2023-2028

Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market

A robotic vacuum cleaner refers to an advanced vacuum cleaning device which is furnished with intelligent software to clean tiles, carpets and hardwood floors.

BROOKLYN, NY, USA, April 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on robotic vacuum cleaner market report. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market. The global robotic vacuum cleaner market size reached US$ 6.6 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 17.9 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 17.87% during 2023-2028.

A robotic vacuum cleaner is a type of automated machine that utilizes robotic technology to clean floors and carpets. This type of cleaning device is designed to move around independently, automatically going from room to room and cleaning up dirt, dust, and debris in its path. It is especially helpful for busy individuals who don't have time to vacuum their floors on a regular basis, as they can be programmed to clean specific areas on a daily or weekly basis. Additionally, it is equipped with sensors and intelligence, which allow it to adjust its cleaning intensity or even avoid obstacles, such as furniture and pet toys. It has the ability to identify and clean up specific types of debris, including pet hair and human hair.

Get a Free Sample Copy of this Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/robotic-vacuum-cleaner-market/requestsample

Market Trends:

The escalating popularity of robotic vacuum cleaners among the masses majorly drives the global market. Along with this, the rising adoption of the robotic vacuum cleaner among consumers seeking to reduce the cost of regular home maintenance due to its cost-effectiveness is impacting the market. In addition, the growing geriatric population across the globe is also significantly supporting the demand as they often have difficulties performing traditional cleaning tasks. Since robotic vacuums offer an ideal solution, as they can be programmed to clean with minimal user intervention, allowing seniors to maintain a clean home without the need for physical exertion, which is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the integration of advanced features, such as programmable cleaning cycles, self-docking, and remote operation is creating a positive market outlook.

View Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/robotic-vacuum-cleaner-market

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

• iRobot Corporation

• ECOVACS ROBOTICS

• Neato Robotics

• Dyson Ltd.

• Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

• Maytronics Ltd.

• Metapo, Inc

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• LG Electronics Inc.

• Panasonic Corporation

• Miele & Cie. KG

• Hayward Industries, Inc.

• Haier Electronics Group Co Ltd

• Sharp Corporation

• ILIFE Robotics Technology

• Vorwerk & Co. KG

• Taurus Group

• Groupe Seb Deutschland Gmbh

• Pentair plc

• bObsweep Inc.

Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, type, type of charging, distribution channel, application and end-user.

Breakup by Type:

• Robotic Floor Vacuum Cleaner

• Robotic Pool Vacuum Cleaner

Breakup by Type of Charging:

• Manual Charging

• Automatic Charging

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Institutional/Direct Sales

• Retail Sales

Breakup by Application:

• Vacuum Cleaning Only

• Vacuum Cleaning and Mopping

Breakup by End-User:

• Residential

• Commercial

• Hospitality

• Offices

• Healthcare

• Retail

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2017-2022)

• Market Outlook (2023-2028)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Browse Other Reports of IMARC Group:

Cloud Security Software Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/cloud-security-software-market

Three-Wheeler Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/three-wheeler-market

Data Quality Tools Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/data-quality-tools-market

Secure Web Gateway Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/secure-web-gateway-market

Robotics Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/robotics-market

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.