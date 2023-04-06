Automotive Tire OEM Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company's Automotive Tire OEM Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, April 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
The Business Research Company’s “Automotive Tire OEM Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the automotive tire OEM market. As per TBRC’s automotive tire OEM market forecast, the automotive tire OEM market size is expected to grow to $28.89 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.68%.
The increasing investments in research and development of automotive tires are driving the growth of the automotive tire OEM market. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest automotive tire OEM market share. Major players in the automotive tire OEM global market include Bridgestone Corporation, Michelin SCA, Goodyear Tyre & Rubber Company, Continental AG, Sumitomo Rubber Industries Limited.
Automotive Tire OEM Market Segments
1) By Type: Tube Tire, Tubless Tire
2) By Design: Radial Tire, Bias Tire
3) By Vehicle: Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle, or Heavy Commercial Vehicle
Original equipment manufacturer (OEM) automotive tires are prescribed by the vehicle manufacturer and are originally installed on the vehicle when it is new. The car's maker collaborates with tire manufacturers to choose a tire that meets any performance specifications for their new vehicle.
The Table Of Content For The Automotive Tire OEM Market Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Automotive Tire OEM Market Characteristics
3. Automotive Tire OEM Market Trends And Strategies
4. Automotive Tire OEM Market - Macro Economic Scenario
4.1. COVID-19 Impact On Automotive Tire OEM Market
4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Automotive Tire OEM Market
4.3. Impact Of High Inflation On Automotive Tire OEM Market
5. Automotive Tire OEM Market Size And Growth
5.1. Global Automotive Tire OEM Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion
5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.1.2. Restraints On The Market
5.2. Global Automotive Tire OEM Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion
5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.2.2. Restraints On the Market
6. Automotive Tire OEM Market Segmentation
……
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Automotive Tire OEM Market
29. Automotive Tire OEM Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
30.1. Abbreviations
30.2. Currencies
30.3. Historic And Forecast Inflation Rates
30.4. Research Inquiries
30.5. The Business Research Company
30.6. Copyright And Disclaimer
