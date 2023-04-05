Digital Therapeutics Market Size is Projected to Surpass US$ 15.0 Billion By 2028 | CAGR of 20.2%

Digital Therapeutics Market

Digital therapeutics (DTx) is a subset of cognitive-behavioral therapy that is utilized to deliver evidence-based treatment interventions to patients.

BROOKLYN, NY, USA, April 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group latest report titled “Digital Therapeutics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on digital therapeutics market report. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market. The global digital therapeutics market size reached US$ 5.0 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 15.0 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 20.2% during 2023-2028.

Digital therapeutics refer to software-based interventions that deliver evidence-based therapeutic treatments to patients. These treatments are designed to manage, treat, and prevent a range of physical, mental, and behavioral health conditions. These solutions use high-quality software programs to deliver therapy solutions that are often used in conjunction with existing medical treatments or as an alternative to pharmaceuticals. DTx programs are designed to be accessible, convenient, and personalized, providing patients with a way to manage their health in a way that suits their lifestyles. They are widely adopted for the diagnosis and treatment of a range of conditions, including type II diabetes, respiratory disorders such as asthma and COPD, and mental health issues such as depression and anxiety.

Market Trends:

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, obesity, and cardiovascular diseases is driving the global market. Moreover, the growing sales of smart devices, such as mobile phones and tablets, rising internet penetration, and the increasing number of healthcare application is catalyzing the market across the globe. Besides, various pharmaceutical companies are focusing on providing patients with information concerning different conditions and subsequent treatments as well as organizing, tracking, and self-managing their disease, thus providing a boost to the market. Furthermore, advances in technology such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and wearables are fuelling the market as these technologies enable the development of more personalized and effective DTx solutions, thus creating a positive market outlook.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

• 2Morrow Inc.

• Canary Health Inc.

• Click Therapeutics Inc.

• Mango Health Inc.

• Noom Health Inc.

• Omada Health Inc.

• Pear Therapeutics, Inc.

• Propeller Health

• Teladoc Health Inc.

• Voluntis Inc.

• WellDoc Inc

Digital Therapeutics Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, application and end use.

Breakup by Application:

• Diabetes

• Obesity

• CVD

• CNS Disease

• Respiratory Diseases

• Smoking Cessation

• Others

Breakup by End Use:

• Patients

• Providers

• Payers

• Employers

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2017-2022)

• Market Outlook (2023-2028)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

