Global Water Infrastructure Repair Technologies Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

The Business Research Company’s “Water Infrastructure Repair Technologies Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the water infrastructure repair technologies market. As per TBRC’s water infrastructure repair technologies global market forecast, the water infrastructure repair technologies market size is expected to grow to $102.82 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.1%.

The ageing water infrastructure is driving the water infrastructure repair technologies market. North America is expected to hold the largest water infrastructure repair technologies market share. Major players in the water infrastructure repair technologies global market include Hawle, Aegion Corp., 3M, Applied Felts Inc., Advanced Trenchless Inc., Brandenburger Liner GmbH & Co. KG, George Fischer.

Water Infrastructure Repair Technologies Market Segments
1) By Product: Flanges, Valves, Fittings, Pipes And Connectors, Couplings
2) By Repair Technology: Remote Assessment And Monitoring, Open And Cut-Pipe Repair, Spot Assessment And Repair, Trenchless Pipe Repair
3) By Application: Drinking Water Distribution, Wastewater Collection

Water infrastructure repair technologies refer to the technologies used for the repair and maintenance of different water infrastructures. Water supply, treatment, storage, water resource management, flood mitigation, and hydropower are all included in the broad category of water infrastructure. The water infrastructure repair technologies are used for inspection, tracking critical faults, and maintaining pipeline infrastructure.

