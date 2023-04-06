Global Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market Size, Share Analysis, Industry Trends, And Top Leads For 2023-2032

IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the virtual desktop infrastructure market. As per TBRC’s virtual desktop infrastructure global market forecast, the virtual desktop infrastructure market size is expected to grow to $30.63 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 17.3%.

The growth in the virtual desktop infrastructure global market is due to growth of digital transformation. North America region is expected to hold the largest virtual desktop infrastructure market share. Major players in the virtual desktop infrastructure global market include Amazon Web Services Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, VMware Inc.

Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market Segments
• By Offering: Solution, Service
• By Deployment Model: Cloud, On-Premise
• By Enterprise Size: Large Enterprises, Small And Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)
• By Industrial Vertical: IT And Telecommunication, Construction And Manufacturing, BFSI, Healthcare, Government And Public Sector, Retail, Education, Other Industry Verticals
• By Geography: The global virtual desktop infrastructure market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) is a technology that allows a desktop operating system to run and be managed from a centralized server. VDI is hosted on a desktop operating system and allows employees to access applications and services outside of the office from any remote location.

